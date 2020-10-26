The Microbiome Therapeutic Market To Witness A Stunning Progression, Reach US$ 890 Mn

Market Report Summary

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled ‘Microbiome Therapeutics Market Potential: Global Pipeline Analysis and Assessment 2018 – 2025’, the global microbiome therapeutics market is expected to exhibit an exponential CAGR of 62.9% during the forecast period 2018–2025.

Persistence Market Research estimates that the global market for microbiome therapeutics is expected to be valued at US$ 10.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 897.3 Mn by 2025 end. Need for reliable, precise and fast treatment options for certain diseases, such as C. difficile infection (CDI), phenylketonuria, hepatic encephalopathy and multidrug resistant urinary tract infection creates a huge potential for the growth of the microbiome therapeutics market.

Breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug approvals for microbiome therapeutics is expected to accelerate the launch of developmental drugs in the microbiome therapeutics market. A huge pipeline with over 120 candidates in different stages of development further creates the platform for potential growth of the microbiome therapeutics market.

More Than 120 Drugs Are in the Pipeline in the Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market

At present there are no marketed microbiome therapeutics in the global market; however, the first drug is expected to be launched in 2018. The global market is dominated by over 25 companies with more than 120 drugs in the pipeline at different stages of development.

However, over 60% of these drugs are in the discovery or preclinical phase, where there is high uncertainty surrounding the success of these molecules to reach the clinical phase and being launched as a new drug molecule. Majority of the pipeline drugs are being developed for gastrointestinal disorders and contribute approximately 28.7% of the total pipeline products.

Research and development in the microbiome industry is prominently dependent on government funding and research grants. Formation of policies and provision of subsidy by various governments encourages research and development activities across various segments of the research including discovery and clinical research.

Government initiatives in funding microbiome research is the preliminary factor driving revenue growth of global microbiome therapeutics market. For instance, the U.S. government had allocated US$ 1.6 Bn for microbiome R&D programs in 2016 & 2017.

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The market is segmented based on indication and region. On the basis of indication, the market has been segmented into type 2 diabetes, obesity, C. difficile infection and primary hyperoxyurea. C. difficile infection indication segment is expected to contribute the highest market share of over 34% by 2025 end. More number of product approvals for CDI is attributed to a high share of the C. difficile infection segment in the global market.

Human gut is home to over 100 Tn bacteria, containing thousands of different species. Long-term exposure to antibiotics causes dysbiosis in gut microbial composition, which leads to a variety of gastrointestinal disorders including CDI, ulcerative colitis, IBD, bacterial infection and even antibiotic associated diarrhea.

Microbiome therapeutics however, present an excellent option for the treatment of CDI and other gastrointestinal disorders, as they are designed to naturally cure dysbiosis and bring the microbiome system back to normal functioning.

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Regional Forecast

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the U.S., Europe, Japan and Rest of the World (RoW). U.S. is estimated to contribute the highest share of over 44% by 2025 end, due to early launch of microbiome therapeutics and high penetration compared to other markets.

The market in Japan is expected to witness delayed growth due to the complex regulatory pathways for new biological drugs. The microbiome therapeutics market in the rest of the world is expected to show gradual acceptance of “bug medicine”, Canada being the most lucrative among the rest of the world countries.

Majority of the players in the microbiome therapeutics market are engaged in partnerships and collaborations with established pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes. Small start-up and clinical stage microbiome companies are capitalizing on venture financing to establish microbiome based novel therapeutics in the global market.

Despite of decrease in the overall venture capital investments, the microbiome industry has witnessed high VC investments in 2016, and raised approximately to US$ 336 Mn in 2016. Partnerships and research collaborations are another prominent trends identified in global microbiome therapeutics market.