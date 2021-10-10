Multistage Pumps Market Recent Developments, Major Regions, Top Players, Opportunities in Future 2030

Multistage Pumps Market: Introduction

Multistage pump is the type of centrifugal pump in which the fluid flows through several impellers fitted in series. The robust and high efficiency design ensure long service life and low cost of operation. Multistage pump is compact, reliable, flexible, and noiseless and this make it an optimal solution for interaction and installation with other components in large and small systems or as a stand-alone pump.

Multistage centrifugal pump can be installed both vertically and horizontally, with the inlet/outlet mounted in various positions. Multistage pumps are typically constructed to tight tolerances, meaning that limited particle handling yet greater efficiency.

Multistage Pumps Market: Market Dynamics

Multistage pumps are associated with replaceable wearing parts which offer easy maintenance and longer life. Moreover, dynamically balanced rotating parts ensure minimum vibrations. Increasing energy costs and rising environmental awareness among end users is estimated to drive demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective multistage pumps over the forecast period.

Energy-efficient multistage pumps reduce annual energy costs and in turn creating a positive impact on the environment. With the current trends such as portability, size reduction, and variable frequency drive operation, demand for high-performance, small, and energy-efficient multistage pumps market is gaining traction.

Growth in the agricultural sector, linked with increasing arable land and land under cereal production in agricultural-driven economies such as India, Thailand, Egypt and Morocco, is leading the trend of micro irrigation in small farms, this in turn is expected to increase deployment of multistage pumps in these regions.

Key players are making significant investments in R&D to introduce energy efficient pumps to enhance their sales and presence across the globe. Most of the multistage pump manufacturers are focusing on optimization of pumping systems and increasing production speed.

Manufacturers of multistage pumps have wide range of product offering in their portfolio and also offer customization at a quicker turnaround time. Since, customer requirements has moved to niche application from general, customization has been reported to be a preferred option among customers which will drive multistage pumps market.

Multistage Pumps: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global multistage pumps market can be segmented into the following,

Horizontal

Vertical

On the basis of material, the global multistage pumps market can be segmented into the following,

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

On the basis of application, the global multistage pumps market can be segmented into the following,

Reverse Osmosis

Boiler Feed

Heating/Cooling Conditioning

Irrigation

Water Treatment

Fire Fighting

On the basis of end-use industry, the global multistage pumps market can be segmented into the following,

Mining

Pulp & Paper

Agriculture

Thermal & Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water & Waste Water

Multistage Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

The multistage pumps market is estimated to have a healthy growth rate in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is pegged to be a prominent region for multistage pumps owing to economic development in India and growing applications in dewatering sector, while Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register significant growth rate in the global multistage pumps market over the forecast period.

Chinese vendors, are offering low-price pumps, which helps boost sales in the Asian region, however, it affects the market share of North American and European players. Players from India are observed to be targeting regions such as ASEAN and Middle East & Africa. Latin America is projected to have healthy growth in the global multistage pumps market during the forecast period.

Multistage Pumps Market: Key Market Players

Some of the major participants operating in the global multistage pumps market include the following players: