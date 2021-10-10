Roll Compactor Market Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

Global Roll compactor Market: Introduction

Roll compactor are used to force fine powders between 2 counter rotating rolls and presses the raw materials into a solid compact. A roll compactor generally consists of 3 major units : A feeding system, which converts the powder to the compaction area between the rolls, a compaction unit, where the powder is pressed and compacted between the counter rotating rolls, finally a size reduction unit for milling ribbons to desired particle size as per the end-user customer. The main process variables for the roll compactor are compaction pressure, speed of feeding screws, and roll speed. Roll compactor incorporates a process which is environmentally friendly. Roll compactors provides an easy and efficient automated process.

Roll compactor find immense applications in the Pharmaceutical industry. Roll compactor can be used in the preparation of directly compressible excipients. It serves as a medium for a drug or other active substance to have good flowability and compactibility. Some pharmaceutical drugs have inconsistent tap and bulk densities with very fine particle sizes. If the drugs exhibit poor flow qualities, roll compactor can be used to overcome these issues faced with the raw materials. Herbal dry extracts often display a considerable hygroscopicity due to their hydrophilic components like sugars or organic acids, which contribute towards poor flow and compression properties making it necessary for processing via roller compactor.

Global Roll compactor Market: Segmentation

Globally, the roll compactor market can be segmented based on product type and end-use industry

Based on the Product Type, the global roll compactor market can be segmented into,

<30Kg/Hour

30 – 200Kg/Hour

>200Kg/Hour

Based on the End-use Industry, the global roll compactor market can be segmented into,

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Others

Global Roll compactor Market: Dynamics

The continued growth of pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the roll compactor market to a good extent amongst all the end users. Food & Beverages is another promising segment which is anticipated to inculcate a healthy rate of roll compactor in wake of processed foods market growth from all quarters. Other industries such as chemicals are expected to provide a decent rate of demand generation for roll compactors.

COVID-19 Impact:

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) alarming health crisis and it continues to expand and affect the world economy. Manufacturing sector has been affected supply chains disruptions and slowdown of production output. However, with the significance of life sciences and pharmaceuticals industry being pivotal in the situation for production and supply of required drugs and antidotes, the operation rate continues to remain unabated thus synchronizing the required feedstock and equipment in the value chain. The same is with the case of processed food being an important consumable. In lieu of the above, the growth of roll Impactor may experience the initial setback but will recover to a good extent within 2 to 3 quarters.

Global Roll compactor Market: Regional Outlook

North America has a prominent number of roll compactor OEM’s amongst the geographical regions of the globe where United States of America has leading in the roller compactor segment, followed by Canada. Europe, specifically Germany follows North America to be another regional hub. The Asia-Pacific region is presently identified as the emerging market being dominated by China and ASEAN countries, with a greater number of manufacturing sites as compared to OEM’s. Latin America and most of the MEA region except Mexico, UAE and South Africa have a comparatively lower market share. On a country basis, Germany, USA and China are projected to grow at a considerable rate.

Global Roll compactor Market: Market Participants

As a part of its growth strategy, the manufacturer concentrates on technological developments and promotion for sustained offering of benefits to its customers. It also promotes its products through high-quality roll compactor offering in the global market. The prominent players also focusing on customized roll compactor to attract large customer base. For instance, Eggersmann offers permanent magnet roll compactor design as per customer needs.

