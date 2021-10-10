Soldering Gun Market International Industry Growth Rate And Key Opportunities 2030

Soldering Gun: Market Outlook

Electronic devices have become an integral part of our day-to-day life and also a number of manufacturing industries. Electronic devices have a printed circuit board (PCB), on to which other components are attached by soldering using soldering guns or soldering iron. Soldering gun is a pistol or gun shaped, electrically powered type of soldering iron.

Soldering guns are used for repairing and assembling of circuit boards and electric components in electronic devices. Hence, they form an integral part of a wide range of industries like electrical and electronics, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, defence, and construction among others. Due to their indispensable role in these industries, the demand for soldering guns is anticipated to grow significantly over the coming years.

Soldering Gun: Market Dynamics

Incessant growth in IoT industry and the need for IoT devices, modernization of electric grids through smart grid adoption, and the insurmountable growth surrounding the wireless and electronic devices are some of the primary drivers pushing the demand for soldering guns around the world.

Rising prominence of electric vehicles due to the growing move towards sustainable and green energy has also been a prominent factor driving the demand for soldering guns. Electric vehicles are made up of a larger share of electronic components as compared to conventional vehicles, and hence the growing demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to have a positive impact on soldering guns market.

Industrial automation and the need for modernized, automated equipment has been a main factor driving the adoption of soldering guns in place of soldering iron. Due to their mode of operation, flexibility in wattage and ease of operation, soldering guns have been increasingly adopted in place of soldering irons.

Growing availability of low cost, counterfeit soldering guns in the market is one of the key challenges faced by major manufacturers in the global soldering guns market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID pandemic crisis is a dynamically changing scenario and is impacting major global economies drastically. The pandemic has impacted a number of end use industries, apart from healthcare and pharmaceuticals, taking a toll on the industrial output and economy of individual countries.

Widespread disruptions across supply chain networks and idling of manufacturing hubs is anticipated to cause a severe dent in the output of a number of end use industries, impacting the demand for soldering guns market.

However, with the resuming of economic activity particularly in electronics manufacturing sector, the growth of soldering guns will touch the base average growth levels in the next 2 to 3 quarters

Soldering Gun: Market Segmentation

The overall Soldering gun market can been segmented on the basis of wattage as:

Up to 20 W

20 – 50 W

Above 50 W

The overall Soldering gun market can been segmented on the basis of distribution channel as:

Online

Offline

The overall Soldering gun market can been segmented on the basis of end use as:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Construction

Medical

Others

Soldering Gun Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the soldering gun market owing to the booming industrialization in India and the manufacturing hub in China. In addition, the flourishing electronics industry in Asian countries like Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam, and the rising electric vehicle production in China is anticipated to drive the demand for soldering gun market in the region.

Europe and North America are estimated to continue have a major share in the soldering gun market, given the growing demand for IoT devices, adoption of smart grid networks, and growing electric vehicles market.

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to create elevated demand in the coming years, owing to the growing influx of investments in a number of manufacturing industries and adoption of smart grid network in the region. GCC countries are estimated to create apex of the demand in the MEA region during the forecast period.

Soldering Gun Market: Market Participants

