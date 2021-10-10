Dot Peen Marking Machine Market Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2030

Dot Peen Marking Machine Market: Introduction

Dot peen marking machines are used to automate direct part making process, to ensure 100%-part reliability. Dot peen marking machines are also known as pin marking technology. They provide accurate and fast marks without having to exert much force on the surface on which the mark has to be made.

Dot peen marking machines find an extensive application in many industrial applications, like aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, manufacturing, metal fabrication, steel production amongst many others, where there is a need to provide permanent alphanumerical details on products to specify batch number, brand name and other details of the sort. Engravings like these, help in inventory management of products, identification and security.

Dot peen marking machines are electronically or pneumatically operated marking pins to mark a series of minute, and closely spaced dots to form curved or straight lines. 2D matrix, logos, texts, barcodes and other design codes can be marked in any orientation or size depending on the end-user application. Due to these characteristics and the growing trend of automating manufacturing processes, dot peen marking machines are anticipated to witness robust growth in the near future.

Dot Peen Marking Machine Market: Market Dynamics

Growing cost of laser marking technologies is one of the primary reasons end users are increasingly adopting dot peen marking machines, due to their low lifecycle cost and comparatively easier operation. Dot peen marking machines are robust and reliable due to their steel/iron build of column and base which increases their service life and minimizes their cost of maintenance.

Intensifying adoption of new technologies in manufacturing industries for automation of production lines is anticipated to drive the demand for dot peen marking machines. Dot peen marking machines are simple and user friendly incorporating the usage of powerful and integrated software which makes it suitable for a wide range of applications where manual etching and marking cannot be done.

Although dot peen marking machines are preferred over laser marking, they are known to produce deeper marks than required, which is a restricting factor for product adoption in a number of industries. Dot peen marking machines when compared to laser marking machines are slower about 3-4 seconds. On a larger scale a time delay on each product could collectively create a significant impact on the output ability. Hence, in high-volume production industries, dot peen marking machines may be overlooked for laser marking machines for increased productivity.

Impact of COVID-19 on Dot Peen Marking Machine market

COVID pandemic has created disruptions in manufacturing and supply chain activities all around the world. The months long shutdowns in a number of affected countries has resulted in a significant drop in manufacturing activity affecting the production output and revenue streams of a large number of industries. With mounting pressure on individual corporations to cut back production and maintenance costs, the demand for dot peen marking machines is anticipated to be severely affected in the short term.

Dot Peen Marking Machine Market: Segmentation

The dot peen marking machine market can be segmented on the basis of Type as:

Benchtop

Integrated

Portable

The dot peen marking machine market can be segmented on the basis of Part Surface as:

Nonmetal and hard plastic materials

Metal

Steel

The dot peen marking machine market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channel as:

Direct Sales

Distribution Channel

The dot peen marking machine market can be segmented on the basis of Operation as:

Pneumatic

Electronic

Dot Peen Marking Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Dot peen marking machines demand is expected to be primarily driven China in East Asia and by India and ASEAN countries in Asia Pacific. The flourishing automobile production, electronics and semiconductors and other manufacturing industries is anticipated to drive the demand in the region. North America and Europe are anticipated to hold a prominent share in the dot peen marking machine market but expected to grow at a rather slow pace due to the maturity in a number of end use industry growth in these regions.

The growth of construction industry and growing investments in the manufacturing and industry in Latin America, Middle East and Africa region is another factor which can pave way for demand surge in the dot peen marking machine market.

Dot Peen Marking Machine Market: Key Participants

