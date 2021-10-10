Conveyor Gears Market Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Conveyor Gears: Market Outlook

Conveyor gears are mechanical rotating parts in conveyor systems with inserted or cut teeth that are part of the transmission system and provide torque. In conveyor systems, gears are a vital part that are directly connected to the conveyor belt, roller, chain or plane, through gearbox.

In today’s fast moving and competitive industrial world, the need for an organization to be efficient, and cost effective, and industrial automation has been an integral part of it. Increased productivity along the assembly life, and logistics helps reduce costs and manpower significantly. With more number of industries incorporating conveyor systems into their manufacturing lines, and the need for timely replacement of its moving parts is anticipated to drive the demand for conveyor gears in the coming years.

Conveyor Gears: Market Dynamics

The growth of e-commerce is driving profound changes in the way warehouses and distribution centers operate, and the effect is particularly pronounced in the world of conveyor systems. Material handling calls for highly configured conveyor systems as no two applications are the same. This creates demand for highly modified gearbox and conveyor gears from end user to end user.

Industrial automation in all end use industries is growing at a robust pace. The increasing awareness of effective use of industrial automation solutions among the consumers is driving the adoption of conveyor systems. Production, inline operations and quality of the products can be improved considerably through the use of conveyor systems. The proliferating growth in the adoption of conveyor systems is further anticipated to drive the demand for conveyor gears market.

Replacement sales of conveyor gears is anticipated to be a major revenue generator in the market. Conveyor gears being a constantly moving equipment in production lines, and are subjected to immense wear and tear. This creates greeted demand for replacement sales of conveyor gears as compared to new sales.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID pandemic has affected a large number of industries’ manufacturing output, due to industry wide shutdowns. Automotive, electronics, and a large number of manufacturing industry have been severely impacted, causing a strain in their respective revenue streams. This is expected to cause delays in repair and maintenance overhauls and procurement of new equipment, which is expected to have a significant impact on the demand for conveyor gears market.

Conveyor Gears: Market Segmentation

The overall Conveyor gears market can been segmented on the basis of design as:

Parallel Axis Gears

Angles Gears

The overall Conveyor gears market can been segmented on the basis of gear type as:

Planetary

Bevel

Helical

Worm

Spur

The overall Conveyor gears market can been segmented on the basis of conveyor system as:

Belt Conveyor System

Chain Conveyor System

Roller Conveyor System

Overhead Conveyor System

Pallet Conveyor System

The overall Conveyor gears market can been segmented on the basis of end use as:

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Logistics & Warehousing

Automotive

Electronics

Other Industrial

Conveyor Gears Market: Regional Outlook

Presence of large scale commercial & manufacturing industries in countries like China, japan, South Korea, ASEAN and India is anticipated to position Asia Pacific as the dominant region in the global conveyor gears market during the forecast period.

The need to upgrade or replace ageing and existing infrastructure of various types across the Europe, and Americas is anticipated to drive the aftersales market for conveyor gears in the region. The level of maturity in the manufacturing and logistics industry in these regions provides a great opportunity for conveyor gears manufacturers.

Middle East & Africa is one of the prominent regions, which is thriving with growing investments in the region. With a number of African countries gaining attraction from foreign investors for economic and industrial development, the market for conveyor gears is anticipated to pick up pace during the forecast period.

Conveyor Gears Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants identified in the Conveyor gears market across the globe are: