The report titled “Real-time Location System(RTLS) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Real-time Location System(RTLS) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Real-time Location System(RTLS) industry. Growth of the overall Real-time Location System(RTLS) market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Real-time Location System(RTLS) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Real-time Location System(RTLS) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Real-time Location System(RTLS) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Awarepoint Corporation

Versus Technology

TeleTracking

Ubisense Group

Savi Technology

Identec Solutions

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Elpas

Axcess International

Essensium

GE Healthcare

TimeDomain

BeSpoon

Intelligent Insites

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Plus Location Systems

Radianse

RF Technologies

ThingMagic

Skytron. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Real-time Location System(RTLS) market is segmented into

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Infrared

Zigbee Based on Application Real-time Location System(RTLS) market is segmented into

Application A

Application B