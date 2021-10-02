Image-guided Therapy Systems Market by Product (Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Others), Application (Oncology, Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Neurosurgery, and Others), and End-Use (Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Hospitals)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Image-guided Therapy Systems market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the image-guided therapy systems market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2029 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the image-guided therapy systems market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the image-guided therapy systems market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the image-guided therapy systems market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the image-guided therapy systems market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the image-guided therapy systems market on the global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the image-guided therapy systems market by segmenting the market based on product, application, end-use, and regions. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2029. The product segment has been segmented into Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and others. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) segment holds the maximum share of the product segment owing to its wide application range. Based on application, image-guided therapy systems market has been segmented into oncology, cardiology and electrophysiology, neurosurgery, and others. Based on end-use, image-guided therapy systems market has been segmented into ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S. Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for image-guided therapy systems based on individual segment and applications in all the regions and countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Toshiba Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Medtronic plc, Siemens AG, Image Guided Therapy, Brain Lab AG, and Varian Medical System, Inc. among others.

This report segments the global image-guided therapy systems market as follows:

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market: By Product

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market: By Application

Oncology

Cardiology and Electrophysiology

Neurosurgery

Others

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market: By End-Use

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

In September 2020, RadioMedix Inc. and its commercial partner Curium announced today that DetectnetTM (copper Cu 64 dotatate injection) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Detectnet is a positron emission tomography (PET) agent indicated for the localization of somatostatin receptor positive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) in adult patients. Curium expects to launch Detectnet immediately with doses available through various nuclear pharmacies or directly from Curium.

The 12.7-hour half-life allows Detectnet to be produced centrally and shipped to sites throughout the U.S. This will help alleviate shortages or delays that have been experienced with other somatostatin analogue PET agents.

In August 2019, [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TOC was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging of somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. Holder of the marketing authorization is the UIHC“PET Imaging Center (University of Iowa Health Care (UIHC)), in Iowa, USA. The ready-to-use 68Ga-labeled peptide was already approved in some European countries (Austria, Germany, and France) in 2016 (IASOtoc®, IASON GmbH, Graz, Austria) and in 2018 (TOCscan®, ITM AG, Munchen, Germany). Also in Europe, a kit preparation for 68Ga-labeling of DOTA-TOC (SomaKit TOC®, AAA, a Novartis company, Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France) was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on 8 December 2016. Use of this kit along with an authorized 68Ge/68Ga-generator enables on-site preparation of [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TOC even in small facilities.

Similar to Europe, in the U.S. a kit preparation for 68Ga-labeling of DOTA-TATE (NETSPOT, AAA, a Novartis Company, Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France) was approved by the FDA on 1 June 2016. These kits allow decentralized tracer production and therefore enable the application of the radiotracer to patients who do not live in the vicinity of a centralized production site.

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

