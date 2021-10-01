Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dry Eye Syndrome Market.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Anti-inflammatory and, Artificial Tears and Lubricants), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

This report focuses on the Dry Eye Syndrome market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Dry Eye Syndrome market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

ALLERGAN and Alcon Focuses On Introduction Of Advanced Therapeutics To Gain Strategic Position Across The Globe

ALLERGAN and Alcon accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018, owing to their key products for the treatment and management of dry eye disease. ALLERGAN, for instance, holds the key product of RESTASIS. Xiidra by Shire (now Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), now owned by Novartis, is the first and only prescription treatment approved to treat both signs and symptoms of dry eye. Alcon has a number of key products used for the treatment and management of dry eye disease. Hence, these two companies dominate the landscape in terms of the market share. Other companies such as Novartis and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. hold key product offerings, some of which make these companies, the key leaders in the global market.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:

ALLERGAN

Alcon

Novartis AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

OASIS Medical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

VISUfarma

Other Prominent Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

September 2020– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”), Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business, and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Alaway® Preservative Free (ketotifen fumarate) ophthalmic solution, 0.035%, antihistamine eye drops (EM-100), as the first over-the-counter (OTC) preservative-free formulation eye drop approved to temporarily relieve itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander, which is one of the eye symptoms that affects approximately 80 percent of people with allergies.

Alaway Preservative Free will be available for purchase in the Spring of 2021 at major retailers in time for the start of allergy season.

An affiliate of Bausch Health acquired the U.S. rights to Alaway Preservative Free from Eton in 2019.

October 2019 – Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd announced the launch of CEQUA for the treatment of dry eye disease in the U.S. CEQUA offers the highest concentration of cyclosporine for ophthalmic use approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

July 2019 -Novartis announced the completion of the successful acquisition of Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%, the first and only prescription treatment approved to treat both signs and symptoms of dry eye by controlling the inflammation caused by the disease

August 2016 -Shire (now Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) announced the launch of the dry eye drug called Xiidra (lifitegrast) in the U.S.

REPORT COVERAGE

An Infographic Representation of Dry Eye Syndrome Market

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on dry eye syndrome products and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the prevalence of dry eye disease for key countries, key industry developments, pipeline analysis, new product launches, reimbursement policies, regulatory scenario, overview of novel approaches to treat dry eyes, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Anti-inflammatory

Cyclosporin

Lifitegrast

Corticosteroids

Others

Artificial Tears and Lubricants

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)



