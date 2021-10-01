Global Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market.

Global Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market: Overview

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are clinically symptomatic and asymptomatic resulting from abnormal growth of neoplasms which are originate from cells of various endocrine glands and nervous systems. Neuroendocrine tumors are generally infected in intestine -carcinoid tumors and pancreas is second most prime organ in body where growth of NET is common. Surgery is the first option for NET treatment, but as the disease is majorly asymptomatic it is diagnosed when it is in metastatic stage in that case surgery is not a feasible option.

Global Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market: Dynamics

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal and lung NET is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of hormonal imbalance at pituitary gland and thyroid gland is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing investment in clinical trials by major pharmaceutical companies in order to develop novel products is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging techniques such as endoscopic ultrasonography among users is another factor expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the market in increasing research and development activities for neuroendocrine tumor detection techniques, such as Ga labeled radionucleotide therapies and radiofrequency ablation technique. This trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Rising manufacturers preference toward developing new NET drugs and improving clinical approach for neuroendocrine tumors treatment is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

Among end user, the hospitals segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to availability of possible healthcare facilities.

Among indication, the gastrointestinal NET segment is expected to account for highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal NET among people across the globe.

Global Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in therapies and approval of new drugs across various countries in the region. In addition, increasing strategic collaboration, acquisition, and merger activities by manufacturer operating in the target market in order to enhance their portfolio is another factor expected to support growth of the target market in this region over the forecast period.

The market in Asia pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of gastrointestinal neuroendocrine neoplasms and suitable regulatory environment for drugs used in treatment of neuroendocrine tumors across various countries in the region.

Global Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by drug:

Everolimus

Sunitinib Malate

Lu-Dotate

Lanreotide

Octreotide

Segmentation by indication:

Gastrointestinal NET

Lung NET

Pancreatic NET

Others NET

Segmentation By Companies

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Pfizer

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Chiasma Inc.

Sandoz Inc

TEVA Canada Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Wockhardt

USV North America Inc

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Others (GI centers, Cardio-thoracic centers, NET centers)

Key Industry Development : Global Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market

In September 2020, RadioMedix Inc. and its commercial partner Curium announced today that DetectnetTM (copper Cu 64 dotatate injection) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Detectnet is a positron emission tomography (PET) agent indicated for the localization of somatostatin receptor positive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) in adult patients. Curium expects to launch Detectnet immediately with doses available through various nuclear pharmacies or directly from Curium.

The 12.7-hour half-life allows Detectnet to be produced centrally and shipped to sites throughout the U.S. This will help alleviate shortages or delays that have been experienced with other somatostatin analogue PET agents.

