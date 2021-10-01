Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), By Cancer Type (Adenocarcinoma, Squamous cell carcinoma, Large cell carcinoma), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Merck Ltd.

Genentech, Inc.

Hoffmann La Roche

Bristol Myers Squibb

Astra Zeneca

Physicians Total Care, Inc.

Apotex Corporation

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Areva Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Armas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Natco Pharma Limited

Mylan Institutional Inc.

Pharmascience Inc

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Genentech, Inc.

AMGEN INC

Report Coverage

Lung cancer is one of the most commonly occurring forms of cancer and is comprised of two major sub-types of cancer. Approximately 80%-85% of all the cases of lung cancer fall under the sub-type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The increasing prevalence and rising incidence of non-small cell lung cancer across all demographics and across all the age groups have led to increasing demand for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics. A number of anticipated product launches in NSCLC therapeutics is also anticipated to drive the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the non-small scale lung cancer therapeutics industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include therapy, distribution channel, cancer type, and geography. On the basis of therapy, the market segments include targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy.

Targeted therapy is further sub-segmented into bevacizumab, dabrafenib/trametinib, erlotinib hydrochloride, osimertinib, and others. Immunotherapy is further sub-segmented into durvalumab, nivolumab, atezolizumab, and pembrolizumab. On the basis of distribution channel, the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others, while the market is classified on the basis of cancer type into adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma.

Along with this, the report analysis includes NSCLC therapeutics market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer by type, regulatory scenario by key regions, key industry developments, pipeline analysis and overview of current advances in R&D for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics.

SEGMENTATION

By Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Bevacizumab

Dabrafenib/Trametinib

Erlotinib Hydrochloride

Osimertinib

Others

Immunotherapy

Durvalumab

Nivolumab

Atezolizumab

Pembrolizumab

Chemotherapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Cancer Type

Adenocarcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Large cell carcinoma

Description of Therapy and FDA approval history

Bevacizumab

There is a great deal of evidence indicating that vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) is important for the survival and proliferation of cancer cells. VEGF plays an important role in angiogenesis, lymphangiogenesis, and tumor growth, which are all factors that contribute to its attractiveness as a therapeutic target for anti-cancer therapies.

In 2004, bevacizumab (Avastin) gained FDA approval for specific types of cancer, and became the first antiangiogenic agent introduced to the market. It is a humanized monoclonal IgG antibody, and inhibits angiogenesis by binding and neutralizing VEGF-A. Bevacizumab is generally indicated for use in combination with different chemotherapy regimens which are specific to the type, severity, and stage of cancer.

Interestingly, researchers have identified higher VEGF expression in patients with COVID-19, which may contribute to lung pathologies including acute respiratory syndrome (ARDS) and acute lung injury (ALI).26 As such, bevacizumab is being investigated for the treatment of lung complications associated with severe cases of COVID-19.

Dabrafenib mesylate (Tafinlar) is a reversible ATP-competitive kinase inhibitor and targets the MAPK pathway. It was approved on May 29, 2013 for the treatment of melanoma.

In May 2018, Tafinlar (dabrafenib) and Mekinist (Trametinib) in combination have been approved to treat anaplastic thyroid cancer caused by an abnormal BRAF V600E gene.

Erlotinib is an inhibitor of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase that is used in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and several other types of cancer. It is typically marketed under the trade name Tarceva. Erlotinib binds to the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase in a reversible fashion at the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) binding site of the receptor. Recent studies demonstrate that erlotinib is also a potent inhibitor of JAK2V617F, which is a mutant form of tyrosine kinase JAK2 found in most patients with polycythemia vera (PV) and a substantial proportion of patients with idiopathic myelofibrosis or essential thrombocythemia. This finding introduces the potential use of erlotinib in the treatment of JAK2V617F-positive PV and other myeloproliferative disorders.

Osimertinib is an oral, third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) drug developed by AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals. Its use is indicated for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in cases where tumour EGFR expression is positive for the T790M mutation as detected by FDA-approved testing and which has progressed following therapy with a first-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Approximately 10% of patients with NSCLC have a rapid and clinically effective response to EGFR-TKIs due to the presence of specific activating EGFR mutations within the tumour cells. More specifically, deletions around the LREA motif in exon 19 and exon 21 L858R point mutations are correlated with response to therapy.

Development of third-generation EGFR-TKIs, such as osimertinib, has been in response to altered tumour resistance patterns following treatment and toxic side effects that impact patient quality of life. Treatment with first-generation EGFR-TKIs (gefitinib and erlotinib) has been associated with the development of resistance through activating mutations in the EGFR gene. Second-generation EGFR-TKIs (afatinib and dacomitinib) were then developed to be more potent inhibitors, although their use is associated with increased toxicity through nonspecific targeting of wild-type EGFR. In contrast, third-generation inhibitors are specific for the gate-keeper T790M mutations which increases ATP binding activity to EGFR and result in poor prognosis for late-stage disease. Furthermore, osimertinib has been shown to spare wild-type EGFR during therapy, thereby reducing non-specific binding and limiting toxicity.

Durvalumab is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody and a novel immune-checkpoint inhibitor for cancer treatment. Produced by recombinant DNA technology in Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cell suspension culture, durvalumab is a programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) blocking antibody that works to promote normal immune responses that attack tumour cells.

Durvalumab is marketed under the brand name Imfinzi, which is available for intravenous injections. It was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in May 2017 for the treatment of selected patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. In September 2018, durvalumab was approved by the EMA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), only if PD-L1 is expressed in Below 1% of tumour cells and there was no observable disease progression following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy. On March 27, 2020, durvalumab was approved by the FDA for use in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin as first-line treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

Nivolumab is a fully human IgG4 antibody targeting the immune checkpoint programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1).6 This antibody was produced entirely in mice and grafted onto human kappa and IgG4 Fc region with the mutation S228P for additional stability and reduced variability.5 It was developed by Bristol Myers Squibb. Nivolumab was granted FDA approval on 22 December 2014.

Atezolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody used to prevent the interaction of PD-L1 and PD-1, removing inhibition of immune responses seen in some cancers. This medication is reserved for patients whose tumors express PD-L1, cannot receive platinum based chemotherapy, or whose tumors do not respond to platinum based chemotherapy. Atezolizumab was granted FDA approval on 18 October 2016.

Pembrolizumab is a highly selective IgG4-kappa humanized monoclonal antibody against PD-1 receptor. It was generated by grafting the variable sequences of a very high-affinity mouse antihuman PD-1 antibody onto a human IgG4-kappa isotype with the containing a stabilizing S228P Fc mutation. It contains 32 cysteine residues and the complete folded molecule includes 4 disulfide linkages as interchain bonds and 23 interchain bonds. It was developed by Merck & Co and firstly approved for the treatment of metastatic malignant melanoma. This is the first approved therapy against PD-1. It was approved firstly by the FDA on September 4, 2014. Its approval in melanoma was extended to several countries such as Australia, Israel, Korea, Macau, the European Union and the United Arab Emirates. On June 12, 2018, Pembrolizumab was approved for the treatment of cervical cancer under the status of accelerated approval.

By Geography

North America (the U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In September 2020, Roche announced United States FDA approval of Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with metastatic RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Gavreto is a once-daily, oral precision therapy that selectively inhibits RET-altered cancers

Genentech and Blueprint Medicines will co-commercialise Gavreto in the United States

FDA also granted Priority Review to Gavreto for the treatment of people with advanced or metastatic RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer

Gavretoâ„¢ (pralsetinib) as the treatment of adults with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA approved test. This indication was approved under the FDAâ€™s Accelerated Approval programme, based on data from the phase I/II ARROW study.

FDA approval of Gavreto for RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer will provide an effective treatment option for every person diagnosed with lung cancer.

RET-activating fusions and mutations are key disease drivers in many cancer types, including NSCLC and medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), and treatment options that selectively target these genetic alterations are limited. In NSCLC, RET fusions represent approximately 1-2% of patients. Biomarker testing for these fusions is the most effective way to identify people who are eligible for treatment with Gavreto.

In April 2018, the U.S. FDA approved Tagrisso as the first line treatment for the EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

In February 2018, the U.S. FDA expanded the approval of Imfinzi in order to reduce the risk of the progression of NSCLC.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), By Cancer Type (Adenocarcinoma, Squamous cell carcinoma, Large cell carcinoma), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580