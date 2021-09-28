Latest Study Focusing on European Hydration Bottle Market Up to 2025 | Profiling Top Global Players Like BRITA, CamelBak Products, Tupperware, Sigg Switzerland, Thermos and others

The future of the European hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The European hydration bottle market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the European hydration bottle market include use of hydration bottle with smart lid and integrated hydration calculator to measure liquid intake, increasing demand for BPA-free water bottle which is 100% eco-friendly and recyclable, and refill-reuse bottle campaigns to reduce plastic wastage.

A total of 45 figures / charts and 32 tables are provided in this 105 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of this European hydration bottle market report, download the report brochure.

In this market, plastic is the largest market by material type, whereas everyday is largest in usage. Growth in various segments of the European hydration bottle market are given below:

European Hydration Bottle Market by Segments

The study includes European hydration bottle market size and forecast for the European hydration bottle market through 2025, segmented by material type, product type, sales channel, application, and price range as follows:

European Hydration Bottle Market by Material Type [Value ( Million), ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Plastic

– Stainless Steel

– Glass

– Others

European Hydration Bottle Market by Product Type [Value ( Million), ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Regular

– Insulated

European Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel [Value ( Million), ($ Million) from 2014 and 2025]:

– Online

– Offline

European Hydration Bottle Market by Application [Value ( Million), ($ Million) from 2014 and 2025]:

– Everyday

– Sports and Outdoor Activities

– Others

European Hydration Bottle Market by Price Range [Market Share (%) in 2019]:

– Low end range/ Good

– Mid end range/ Better

– High end range/ Best

European Hydration Bottle Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Western Europe

– Germany

– The United Kingdom

– France

– Eastern Europe

– Russia

– Poland

Some of the European hydration bottle companies profiled in this report include BRITA GmbH, CamelBak Products, Tupperware, Sigg Switzerland, Thermos and others.

Publisher forecasts that plastic bottle will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period supported by its light weight, easy availability, lower cost, durability, and convenience.

Regular and insulated are the major product type of hydration bottle market. Publisher predicts that the insulated water bottle is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer interests in sports and outdoor activities.

Some of the features of this report:

– Market size estimates: European hydration bottle market size estimation in terms of value (M) and volume ($ Million) shipment.

– Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

– Segmentation analysis: European hydration bottle market size by various applications such as material type, product type, sales channel, application, and price range in terms of value and volume shipment.

– Regional analysis: European hydration bottle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

– Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for hydration bottle in the European hydration bottle market.

– Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for hydration bottle in the European hydration bottle market.

– Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the European hydration bottle market (European Hydration bottle market, stainless steel bottle market, plastic bottle market, water bottle market, Insulated drink bottle market, Glass water bottle Market, Plastic water bottle market, steel water bottle market , Sports water bottle market) by material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product type (regular and insulated), sales channel (offline and online), application (everyday, sports and outdoor activities, and others), and price range (low end range/ good, mid end range/ better, and high end range/ best) –

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting European hydration bottle market (European Hydration bottle market, stainless steel bottle market, plastic bottle market, water bottle market, Insulated drink bottle market, Glass water bottle Market, Plastic water bottle market, steel water bottle market , Sports water bottle market) dynamics- What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market-

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this European hydration bottle market (European Hydration bottle market, stainless steel bottle market, plastic bottle market, water bottle market, Insulated drink bottle market, Glass water bottle Market, Plastic water bottle market, steel water bottle market , Sports water bottle market)-

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this European hydration bottle market (European Hydration bottle market, stainless steel bottle market, plastic bottle market, water bottle market, Insulated drink bottle market, Glass water bottle Market, Plastic water bottle market, steel water bottle market , Sports water bottle market) and the reasons behind them-

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the European hydration bottle market (European Hydration bottle market, stainless steel bottle market, plastic bottle market, water bottle market, Insulated drink bottle market, Glass water bottle Market, Plastic water bottle market, steel water bottle market , Sports water bottle market)-

Q.8. What are the new developments in the European hydration bottle market (European Hydration bottle market, stainless steel bottle market, plastic bottle market, water bottle market, Insulated drink bottle market, Glass water bottle Market, Plastic water bottle market, steel water bottle market, Sports water bottle market) and which companies are leading these developments-

Q.9. Who are the major players in this European hydration bottle market (European Hydration bottle market, stainless steel bottle market, plastic bottle market, water bottle market, Insulated drink bottle market, Glass water bottle Market, Plastic water bottle market, steel water bottle market , Sports water bottle market)- What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth-

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this European hydration bottle market (European Hydration bottle market, stainless steel bottle market, plastic bottle market, water bottle market, Insulated drink bottle market, Glass water bottle Market, Plastic water bottle market, steel water bottle market, Sports water bottle market) and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution-

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this European hydration bottle market (European Hydration bottle market, stainless steel bottle market, plastic bottle market, water bottle market, Insulated drink bottle market, Glass water bottle Market, Plastic water bottle market, steel water bottle market , Sports water bottle market)-

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 105

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), By product type (regular and insulated), By sales channel (offline and online), By application (everyday, sports and outdoor activities, and others), and By price range (low end range/ good, mid end range/ better, and high end range/ best

Regional Scope Western Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, and France) and Eastern Europe (Russia and Poland)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Continue…

