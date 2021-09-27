Demand and Growth of Hydration Bottle Market 2020, Focusing on Top Key Players Like Newell Brands (Contigo), Thermos, Yeti Holding, CamelBak Products

The future of hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The hydration bottle market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $10.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hydration bottle industry include use of hydration bottle with smart lid and integrated hydration calculator to measure liquid intake, increasing demand for BPA-free water bottle which is 100% eco-friendly and recyclable, and refill-reuse bottle campaign to reduce plastic wastage.

A total of 65 figures / charts and 51 tables are provided in this 150 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of this hydration bottle market report, download the report brochure.

In this market, plastic is the largest material type of hydration bottle, whereas regular is largest in product type. Growth in various segments of the hydration bottle marker are given below:

Hydration Bottle Market by Segments

The study includes the hydration bottle market size and forecast for hydration bottle market through 2025, segmented by material type, product type, and sales channel, as follows:

Hydration Bottle Market by Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Plastic

– Stainless Steel

– Glass

– Others

Hydration Bottle Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Regular

– Insulated

Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel [Value ($ Million) from 2014 and 2025]:

– Online

– Offline

Hydration Bottle Market by Price Range [Market Share (%) in 2019]:

– Low end range/ Good

– Mid end range/ Better

– High end range/ Best

Hydration Bottle Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– The Rest of the World

Some of the hydration bottles companies profiled in this report include Newell Brands Inc. (Contigo), Thermos L.L.C., Yeti Holding Inc., CamelBak Products, LLC, and Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin) and others.

Publisher forecasts that plastic will remain the largest material type over the forecast period supported by its light weight, easy availability, lower cost, durability, and convenience.

By product type, regular and insulated type hydration bottle is used in the global market. Publisher predicts that the insulated water bottle is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer interests in sports and outdoor activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by change in consumer preferences, lifestyle, and growing demand for hydration bottle in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Some of the features of this report:

– Market size estimates: Hydration bottle market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

– Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

– Segmentation analysis: Hydration bottle market size by various applications such as material type, product type, and sales channel in terms of value and volume shipment.

– Regional analysis: Hydration bottle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

– Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of hydration bottle in the hydration bottle market.

– Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of hydration bottle in the hydration bottle market.

– Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the hydration bottle market by material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product type (regular and insulated), sales channel (offline and online), and price range (low end range/ good, mid end range/ better, and high end range/ best) –

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics- What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this hydration bottle market-

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this hydration bottle market-

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this hydration bottle market and the reasons behind them-

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the hydration bottle market-

Q.8. What are the new developments in the hydration bottle market and which companies are leading these developments-

Q.9. Who are the major players in this hydration bottle market- What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth-

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this hydration bottle market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution-

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this hydration bottle market-

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 150

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product type (regular and insulated), sales channel (offline and online), and price range (low end range/ good, mid end range/ better, and high end range/ best)

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Continue…

