Profitable Strategic Report on Flavor and Fragrance Market 2020 Major Key Companies Profiled Like Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Takasago, Mane SA, Frutarom

The flavor and fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in dairy, savory/snacks, fine fragrance, cosmetics, toiletries, household, and air care. The flavor and fragrance market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $35.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing disposable income among the middle class, changing consumer preference, and growing awareness among customers to buy products that contain natural ingredients.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the flavor and fragrance industry, includes the increasing use of biotic ingredients in beverage and dairy products.

A total of 114 figures / charts and 96 tables are provided in this 206 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of this flavor and fragrance market report download the report brochure.

In this market, beverage is the largest application of global flavor and soap & detergents is the largest application of fragrance market. Groeth in various segments of the flavor and fragrance market are given below:

Global Flavor and Fragrance Market by Segments

The study includes the flavor and fragrance market size and forecast for the flavor and fragrance market through 2025, segmented by product type, application, raw material, country, and region as follows:

Flavor and Fragrance Market by Product Type (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2014-2025):

– Flavor

– Fragrance

Flavor and Fragrance Market by Application Type (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2014-2025):

– By Flavor:

– Dairy

– Savory/Snacks

– Beverage

– Confectionery/ Bakery

– Others

– By Fragrance:

– Fine fragrance

– Cosmetics and toiletries

– Soaps and detergents

– Household and air care

– Others

Flavor and Fragrance Market by Raw Material (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2014-2025)

– Aroma Chemical

– Essential Oils

By Region (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2014-2025)

– By Flavor

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Rest of the World

– By Fragrance

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Rest of the World

Flavor and Fragrance Market by Country (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2014-2025)

– US

– Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Central Europe

– China

– Japan

– India

– Middle East

– South America

– Africa

Some of the flavor and fragrance companies profiled in this report include Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Takasago, Mane SA, Frutarom, Sensient Flavors, Robertet SA and T. Hasegawa and others.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, Publisher forecasts that flavor is expected to remain the largest segment by value due to growing popularity of nutritionally supplemented functional foods, low-sodium foods, and low-sugar beverages.

Within the flavor and fragrance market, beverage will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing consumption of energy soft drinks, sports drinks, and juices.

Asia Pacific will be expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over forecast period due to strengthening economies, growing urbanization, changing lifestyle, and a rise in per capita income.

Some of the features of this report:

– Market size estimates: Flavor and fragrance market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

– Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

– Segmentation analysis: Flavor and fragrance market size by various applications such as product type, application, and raw material in terms of value and volume shipment.

– Regional analysis: Flavor and fragrance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

– Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of flavor and fragrance in the flavor and fragrance market.

– Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of flavor and fragrance in the flavor and fragrance market.

– Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth trends in the flavor and fragrance market by product (flavor and fragrance), applications (dairy, savory/Snacks, confectionery/bakery, beverage, fine fragrance, cosmetic and toiletry, soaps and detergents, household and air care, and others), raw materials (aroma chemical and essential oils), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)-

Q.2.Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.3.Which region will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics- What are the drivers, challenges and business risks in this flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market-

Q.5.What are the business risks and competitive threats in this flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market-

Q.6.What are the emerging trends in this flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market and the reasons behind them-

Q.7.What are some of the changing demands of customers in the flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market-

Q.8.What are the new developments in the flavor and fragrance(flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market- Which companies are leading these developments-

Q.9. Who are the major players in this flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market- What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth-

Q.10.What are some of the competing products in this flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution-

Q.11.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) industry-

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 206

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By product (flavor and fragrance), applications (dairy, savory/Snacks, confectionery/bakery, beverage, fine fragrance, cosmetic and toiletry, soaps and detergents, household and air care, and others), raw materials (aroma chemical and essential oils)

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

