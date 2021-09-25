Virtual Reality Headset Market Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Sony, HTC, Samsung Electronics, Facebook and Google and others

The future of the virtual reality headset market looks promising with opportunities in the gaming & entertainment, real estate, healthcare, retail, and military market. The virtual reality (VR) headset market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $36.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 31% to 33% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of virtual reality content in gaming, sports, and entertainment and growing demand for VR headset in health care and retail sectors.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the virtual reality headset industry, include the introduction of attractive, sleek, and convenient VR headsets and the development of artificial intelligence incorporated VR headsets.

A total of 101 figures / charts and 94 tables are provided in this 190 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of virtual reality headset market report download the report brochure.

VR headset technologies have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of VR Headset Technologies

In This Market, Standalone is the Largest Market by Headset Type, whereas Gaming and Entertainment is Largest by Application Type. Growth in various segments of the VR headset market are given below:

VR Headset Market by Segments

Virtual Reality Headset Market by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]

– Gaming & Entertainment

– Real Estate

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Military

– Education

Virtual Reality Headset Market by Headset Type [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

– Smartphone-enabled

– Standalone

– PC-connected

Virtual Reality Headset Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– The Rest of the World

Some of the virtual reality headset companies profiled in this report include Sony, HTC, Samsung Electronics, Facebook and Google and others.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, Publisher forecasts that the smartphone enabled virtual reality headset will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for smartphones gaming.

Within the virtual reality headset market, gaming & entertainment will remain the largest application due to growth of the gaming industry and increasing development of VR specific games by various gaming enterprises.

North America will remain the largest region due to rising demand for VR games, specifically Raw Data & Resident Evil 7 among others, and growing investment by leading technology companies. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing digitalization and development of VR based content for gaming and entertainment sector.

Some of the features of this report:

– Market size estimates: Virtual reality headset market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

– Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use and use industry.

– Segmentation analysis: Virtual reality headset market size by application and headset in terms of value and volume shipment.

– Regional analysis: Virtual reality headset market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

– Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the virtual reality headset market.

– Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the virtual reality headset market.

– Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the virtual reality headset market by headset type (standalone, smartphone enabled and PC-connected),by application (military, education, entertainment and media, retail, real estate and healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)-

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market (virtual reality headset market, VR headset market, AR and VR headset market share, virtual reality (VR) headsets market) dynamics- What are the key challenges and business risks in this virtual reality headset market-

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this virtual reality headset (virtual reality headset market, VR headset market, AR and VR headset market share, virtual reality (VR) headsets market) market-

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this virtual reality headset (virtual reality headset market, VR headset market, AR and VR headset market share, virtual reality (VR) headsets market) market and the reasons behind them-

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the virtual reality headset (virtual reality headset market, VR headset market, AR and VR headset market share, virtual reality (VR) headsets market) market-

Q.8. What are the new developments in the virtual reality headset (virtual reality headset market, VR headset market, AR and VR headset market share, virtual reality (VR) headsets market) market- Which companies are leading these developments-

Q.9. Who are the major players in this virtual reality headset (virtual reality headset market, VR headset market, AR and VR headset market share, virtual reality (VR) headsets market) market- What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth-

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this virtual reality headset (virtual reality headset market, VR headset market, AR and VR headset market share, virtual reality (VR) headsets market) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution-

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the virtual reality headset (virtual reality headset market, VR headset market, AR and VR headset market share, virtual reality (VR) headsets market) industry-

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2020

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2020

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 190

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By headset type (standalone, smartphone enabled and PC-connected),by application (military, education, entertainment and media, retail, real estate and healthcare)

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Continue…

