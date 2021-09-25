US Hydration Bottle Market Rising Trend, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 | Contigo (Newell Brands), Yeti Holding, Camelbak, Bubba (Newell Brands)

The future of the US hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The global US hydration market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hydration bottle industry include increasing adoption of smart bottles with integrated hydration calculator, increasing use of glass and stainless steel bottles to reduce plastic waste, and increasing demand for vacuum insulated double walled water bottles.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/LT00032311

A total of 47 figures / charts and 34 tables are provided in this 105 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of this US hydration bottle market report download the report brochure.

In this market, plastic is the largest material segment of hydration bottle, whereas regular is largest in product type. Growth in various segments of the US hydration market are given below:

US Hydration Market by Segments

The study includes the hydration bottle market size and forecast for the US hydration bottle market through 2025, segmented by material, product, and sales channel, as follows:

Hydration Bottle Market by Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Plastic

– Stainless Steel

– Glass

– Others

Hydration Bottle Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Regular

– Insulated

Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel [Value ($ Million) from 2014 and 2025]:

– Online

– Offline

Some of the US hydration bottles companies profiled in this report include Contigo (Newell Brands Inc.), Yeti Holding Inc., Camelbak, Bubba (Newell Brands Inc.), and Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin) and others.

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click Here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/LT00032311

On the basis of comprehensive research, Publisher forecasts that the plastic type hydration bottle will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By product type, regular and insulated types hydration bottle is used in US market. The insulated water bottle is expected to remain the fastest growing segment in the forecast period due to increasing consumer interest in sports and outdoor activities.

By sales channel, the US hydration bottle market is segmented into offline and online. On the basis of comprehensive research, Publisher forecasts that the online segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Some of the features of this report:

– Market size estimates: US hydration bottle market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

– Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments.

– Segmentation analysis: US hydration bottle market size by various applications such as material, product, and sales channel in terms of value and volume shipment.

– Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications of hydration bottle in the US hydration bottle market.

– Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of hydration bottle in the US hydration bottle market.

– Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the US hydration bottle market by material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product (regular and insulated), and sales channel (offline and online)-

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.3. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics- What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this hydration bottle market-

Q.4. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this hydration bottle market-

Q.5. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them-

Q.6. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the hydration bottle market-

Q.7. What are the new developments in the hydration bottle market and which companies are leading these developments-

Q.8. Who are the major players in this hydration bottle market- What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth-

Q.9. What are some of the competing products in this hydration bottle market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution-

Q.10. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in hydration bottle market-

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 105

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), By product (regular and insulated), and By sales channel (offline and online)

Regional Scope North America (The United States)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.