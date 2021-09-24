Construction Aggregate Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast 2025 | Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Martin Marietta, Vulcan Materials Company

The future of the construction aggregate market looks good with opportunities in the infrastructure, residential, and non-residential construction industries.The global construction aggregate market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $454.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1% to 3% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities, increasing urbanization, and rising per capita income.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the construction aggregate market include increasing adoption of pea gravel and the growing use of recycled stone.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/LT00032305

A total of 124 figures / charts and 99 tables are provided in this 189 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of construction aggregate market report download the report brochure.

In this market, infrastructure is the largest end use of construction aggregates, whereas crushed stone is largest in type. Growth in various segments of the construction aggregate market are given below:

Construction Aggregate Market by Segments

The study includes the construction aggregate market size and forecast for the construction aggregate market through 2025, segmented by end use, product type, and region, as follows:

Construction Aggregate Market by End Use [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Metric Tons) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Infrastructure

– Residential

– Non Residential

– Healthcare

– Education

– Hospitality

– Retail

– Office

– Others

Construction Aggregate Market by Product Type [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Metric Tons) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Sand and Gravel

– Crushed Stone

– Other Aggregates

Construction Aggregate Market by Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Metric Tons) from 2014 to 2025]:

– North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– United Kingdom

– Spain

– Italy

– APAC

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– ROW

– Brazil

– UAE

Some of the construction aggregates companies profiled in this report include Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Martin Marietta, Vulcan Materials Company, and CRH Plc are among the major suppliers of construction aggregates.

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click Here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/LT00032305

On the basis of comprehensive research, Publisher forecasts that crushed stone will remain the largest product type over the forecast period due to its high durability. Publisher predicts that sand and gravel will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its easy availability and low price. The growth for the sand and gravel segment will also be driven due to increasing demand in the residential industry.

Within the construction aggregate market, infrastructure will remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development especially in emerging countries and growing government focus on infrastructure projects. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Some of the features of this report:

– Market size estimates: Construction aggregate market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Billion Metric Tons) shipment.

– Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use and use industry.

– Segmentation analysis: Construction aggregate market size by end use type, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

– Regional analysis: Construction aggregate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

– Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the construction aggregate market.

– Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the construction aggregate market.

– Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the construction aggregate market by end use [infrastructure, residential, and non residential (healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and others)], product type (sand and gravel, crushed stone, and other aggregates), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)-

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics- What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this construction aggregate market-

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this construction aggregate market-

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this construction aggregate market and the reasons behind them-

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the construction aggregate market-

Q.8. What are the new developments in the construction aggregate market and which companies are leading these developments-

Q.9. Who are the major players in this construction aggregate market- What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth-

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this construction aggregate market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution-

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this construction aggregate market-

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 189

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By end use [infrastructure, residential, and non residential (healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and others)], and By product type (sand and gravel, crushed stone, and other aggregates)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Australia), and RoW (Brazil, and UAE)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.