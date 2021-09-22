The future of the global tumbler with lid market looks attractive with opportunities in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The global tumbler with lid market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increase in outdoor recreational activities, demand for attractive drinkware products, and increasing use of promotional tumblers as a corporate or personal gift with customized prints, logos, and messages.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the tumbler with lid market, include introduction of vacuum sealing and coating technology and increasing demand for temperature retention tumblers.

A total of 145 figures / charts and 102 tables are provided in this 214 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of this tumbler with lid market report download the report brochure.

Tumbler opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of Tumbler with Lid Opportunities

In this market, sports & outdoor activities is the largest application, whereas stainless steel is the largest in material

Tumbler with Lid Market by Segments

The study includes tumbler with lid market size and forecast for the tumbler market through 2025, segmented by material, product, application, capacity, and region as follows:

Tumbler with lid market by Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Stainless Steel

– Plastic

– Glass and Others

Tumbler with lid market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Insulated Tumblers

– Regular Tumblers

Tumbler with lid market by Application Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Sports and Outdoor Activities

– Everyday

– Others

Tumbler with lid market by Storage Capacity [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

– Up to 12 Ounces

– 12 to 20 Ounces

– 20 to 30 Ounces

– Above 30 Ounces

Tumbler with lid market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– Italy

– UK

– APAC

– China

– India

– Japan

– ROW

– Brazil

– UAE

– South Africa

Some of the tumblers with lid companies profiled in this report include Newell Brands, Tupperware Brands, Yeti Holding, Xiamen Xaoyuren Home Appliance and Technology Co., Thermos, Tervis Tumbler, Hydro Flask, and Tritan USA and others.

On the basis of comprehensive research, Publisher forecasts that the stainless steel tumbler is expected to remain the largest segment and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to exceptional temperature retention properties, durability, and superior toughness.

Within the tumbler with lid market, the sports and outdoor activities segment will remain the largest and also witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing spending in outdoor recreational activities and growing demand for ultra-lightweight, fashionable, one-handed beverage containers.

North America is expected to remain the largest market and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing camping, hiking, and other outdoor recreational activities.

Some of the features of this report:

– Market size estimates: Tumbler with lid market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

– Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

– Segmentation analysis: Tumbler with lid market size by various applications such as material, product, application, and storage capacity in terms of value and volume shipment.

– Regional analysis: Tumbler with lid market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

– Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of tumbler with lid in the tumbler with lid market.

– Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of tumbler with lid in the tumbler with lid market.

– Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for tumbler market by material (stainless steel, plastic, and glass and others), product (insulated tumblers and regular tumbler), application (sports and outdoor activities, everyday, and others) and capacity (up to 12 ounces, 12 to 20 ounces, 20 to 30 ounces, above 30 ounces) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)-

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics- What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this tumbler with lid market-

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this tumbler with lid market-

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this tumbler with lid market and the reasons behind them-

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the tumbler with lid market-

Q.8 What are the new developments in the tumbler with lid market and which companies are leading these developments-

Q.9 Who are the major players in this tumbler with lid market- What strategic initiatives key players pursuing for business growth-

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this tumbler with lid market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution-

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this tumbler with lid market-

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 214

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By material type (stainless steel, plastic, and glass and others), By product (insulated tumblers and regular tumbler), By application (sports and outdoor activities, everyday, and others), By capacity (up to 12 ounces, 12 to 20 ounces, 20 to 30 ounces, above 30 ounces)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Italy and the UK), Asia Pacific (China, India, and Japan), and ROW (Brazil, UAE, and South Africa)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

