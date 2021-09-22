Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size 2018 | Share Trends and Dynamic by 2028

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Snapshot

Ultrasound probe disinfection mainly is a type of high level disinfection, wherein a complete elimination of microorganisms in an environment or on an instrument is carried out. Thus, except small number of bacterial spores, all other microorganisms are eradicated using specific ultrasound devices. Owing to a high requirement of such extensive disinfection in various scenarios, mainly in laboratory environment and in healthcare-based premises, a distinct ultrasound probe disinfection market exists from a global perspective.

The ultrasound probes and transducers were classified under three categories depending on the risk of infection involved. These three categories are critical, semi-critical, and non-critical. Thanks to several advantages associated with the ultrasound probes, the instruments are highly preferred in recent times, thereby giving rise to a distinct ultrasound probe disinfection market from a global perspective. This technique is now considered as a standard protocol for facilitating extensive cleanliness.

External ultrasound probe disinfection is a common practice in medicine. Ultrasound probes together with coupling gels provide potential vectors for pathogen transmission, especially in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations. The use of these probes is highly necessary due to spread of organisms such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Klebsiella pneumonia, which might proliferate through healthcare facilities. Nowadays, the ultrasound probes are being used on a large-scale basis in numerous healthcare institutions for carrying out the above mentioned actions.

In terms of competition, a distinct consolidated scenario exists in the market thanks to the presence of a handful of players who have come up with quality instruments and procedures. However, the competition is likely to intensify in the near future as the number of players entering the market is predicted to rise substantially. Most players in the market are attempting to enhance the quality of their products, as well as improve their regional expansion. Businesses operating in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market are also working towards product differentiation and improving their product portfolios.

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Overview

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is anticipated to witness a stupendous growth during the forecast period, 2018 – 2028 owing to rise in number of cases which requires ultrasound imaging procedures all around the world. Ultrasound probes which are manually soaked has been long known to the human kind, but it is well known to both the administrators and ultrasound users that the challenges which comes along with it. Advent of new technologies are anticipated to beat the various challenge faced by the devices, as they are focused on providing cost effective, easy, and quick methods of high level disinfection. This is like to improve the safety of patient, audit compliance, and staff efficiency.

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Trends and Opportunities

The ultrasound probe disinfection market is likely to grow owing to rising number of patient cases which requires ultrasound imaging procedures. Apart from these, incessant rise of hospital acquired infections because of improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes have helped the market to grow. Hospital acquired infection which is known as nosocomial infection, is type of an infection which that can be acquired in a healthcare facility or a hospital. In order keep a check on the hospital acquired infection, hospitals and healthcare facility extensively practice medical device cleaning. Apart from these, increasing espouse of high level disinfection system for semi-critical and critical ultrasound probes is aiding the market to grow stupendously.

Excluding them, rapid advancement in technology, particularly in the healthcare sector to provide better treatment and keeping the patient’s safety at top has helped the global ultrasound probe disinfection market to grow stupendously. Extensive research and development by players in the market to provide better efficiency while keeping the cost under the bar is aiding the market significantly to climb up.

Growing risks of HPV infections during transvaginal and transrectal ultrasound imaging procedures is anticipated to bolster the market demand.

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Market Potential

One of the leading players in the market, Nanosonics has come up with a new product called trophon®2 which, the company has promised will be able to provide smart protection, thus bringing down the patients risk, from ultrasound probe disinfection. This product will provide protection from bactericidal, vircucidal, and fungicidal. It also promises to offer reproducible and consiste high level disinfection. The product is also likely to protect staff by preventing exposure from spills, fumes, hazardous chemicals. The product is also likely to protect environment, as the disinfectanct cartridges which is recyclable is made up of more than 70% of recyclable components. The product does not require any ventilation, sink or plumbing as it can be directly mounted on the wall. The compact size of the device helps the product to install it easily.

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global ultrasound probe disinfectant market is present in Latin America, Asia pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America. Of these, North America holds a lion’s share owing to the rise riser in abdominal, intraoperative trasrectal, transvaginal ultrasound procedure. Apart from these, other factor that is helping the region to grow is the increasing number of transesophageal echocardiography. Rising espouse of high level of disinfectant coupled with presence of major players in the region is making the region to thrive.

Global Ultrasound Prove Disinfection Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the market are Parker Laboratories, Virox Technologies, Metrex Research, Germitec, Ecolab, and Advanced Sterilization Products.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Product

Instruments Automated Reprocessors UV-C Disinfectors Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets

Consumables Disinfectants, by Formulation Disinfectant Wipes Disinfectant Liquids Disinfectant Sprays Disinfectants, by Type High-level Disinfectants Intermediate/Low-level Disinfectants Detergents Enzymatic Detergents Non-enzymatic Detergents

Services

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Process

High-level Disinfection

Intermediate/Low-level Disinfection

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Type of Probe

Linear Transducers

Convex Transducers

Phased Array Transducers

Endocavitary Transducers

Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Transducers

Other Transducers (Pencil Transducers, Concave Transducers, and Sector Transducers)

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Maternity Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others End Users (Physiotherapists, Independent Associations, Government Organizations, and Sports Academies)

