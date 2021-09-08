The cognitive security involves the application of artificial intelligence on human thought processes for threat detection as well as protection of physical and digital systems. It is particularly helpful in addressing cyber-attacks that manipulate human perception. The growing demand for cloud-based businesses in developed as well as developing countries showcase the need of distinctive technologies for preventing potential cybercrimes. Cognitive security is gaining traction in various areas such as healthcare, retail, government, BFSI, and education.

The cognitive security market is anticipated to boost in the forecast period owing to the ever-increasing number of security breaches coupled with the rapid adoption of internet of things (IoT). Additionally, the need for proactive security measures is yet another factor driving the market growth. However, limited security budgets are acting as a hindrance for the growth of the cognitive security market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, adoption of social media platforms for various business functions and regulatory and compliance mandates create lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the cognitive security market in future.

The List of Companies

1.Accentureplc

2.BlackBerry Limited

3.Cisco Systems, Inc.

4.Deep Instinct Ltd.

5.High-Tech Bridge SA

6.IBM Corporation

7.IKS TN Srl

8.LogRhythm, Inc.

9.McAfee, LLC

10.Securonix, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cognitive security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cognitive security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cognitive security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cognitive security market in these regions.

