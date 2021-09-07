Customer Communication Management Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights And Forecast 2027

Customer communications management is defined as the strategy to enhance the delivery, creation, storage, and retrieval of outbound communications, comprising those for new product introductions, marketing, claims correspondence & documentation, renewal notifications, and bill & payment notifications. These interactions may happen through an extensive range of media and output, such as, email, documents, SMS, and Web pages. Customer communication management solutions support these objectives, offering companies with an application to enhance outbound communications with their partners, distributors, regulatory bodies, and customers.

The major factor driving the growth of the customer communication management market is the increasing demand for the multifarious communication channels. However, the threat associated to the data security is anticipated to hamper the customer communication management market growth.

The List of Companies

– Cincom Systems, Inc.

-Hewlett Packard Enterprise

-ISIS Papyrus Europe AG

-Kofax Inc.

-Newgen Software Technologies Limited

-OpenText Corporation

-Oracle Corporation

-Quadient (GMC Software AG)

-ShoutOUT Labs

-Whatfix

The report aims to provide an overview of customer communication management market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, deployment type, end-user, and geography. The global customer communication management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading customer communication management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global customer communication management market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, deployment type, and end-user. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. Based on enterprise size, the customer communication management market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. On basis of deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Further, based on end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, government and utilities, retail and E-Commerce, and others.

