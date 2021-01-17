SpaceX’s busy schedule for Dragon Space Launch Missions

The scarcity of natural resources on Earth puts the human race is under threat of extinction. Many experts and analysts say that humanity’s rapid population growth continues to overstretch the limits of several resources, such as land. The suppression forces humankind to search for alternative planets to inhabit, a new place to call home. Several options suggested exploring outer space is the best solution for easing the stress on Earth’s natural resources. Successful space launch missions conducted by agencies and companies serve as motivation to inaugurate more space expeditions.

Space missions that brought back resources from space such as lunar and asteroid rock samples continue to call for scientific research to ascertain the materials’ usefulness for humanity’s life in space. Many programs receive funding to plan, design, develop, and deploy space technologies and missions that draw humankind closer to the vision of living on other planets such as Mars. The plan is to increase the number of astronauts and scientists staying in the International Space Station (ISS), alongside introducing commercial space trips to the station. Space companies continue to inaugurate space projects to establish humanity’s permanent stay and working environment on the Moon and Mars.

Elon Musk’s space company unveiled its plans for next year’s space activity after its numerous space launch missions this year. NASA awarded SpaceX a contract to deliver one of the agency’s Moon lander modules as part of the Artemis Moon Landing project. The partnership between NASA and Elon Musk’s company granted them access to advanced space expertise and technologies, boosting SpaceX’s drive to achieve its vision for space sustainability.

Recently, the United States Space Force and SpaceX endorsed an agreement that permits it to reuse rocket boosters for its several Falcon 9 launch vehicles. Signing the contract boosts SpaceX’s preparations for next year’s busy manifest of Dragon launch missions to transport crew and cargoes of space supplies to the ISS. The company plans to reuse rocket boosters for inaugurating the space missions.

Benji Reed, the Chief Supervisor of SpaceX’s Human Spaceflight projects, said that the busy manifest schedules for at least two inductions of Dragon spacecraft. During NASA’s briefing on September 29, Reed said that the missions would dock the spacecraft in late 2021. SpaceX plans the Dragon mission inaugurations after its crewed expedition dubbed the Crew-1 Dragon mission scheduled for launch on October 31. Reed said that the new roll-out for SpaceX’s operations brings a brand-new era for commercial space missions.

In conclusion, the increasing space activity calls for innovative ideas for improvements in space technologies that help the company achieve space exploration targets. The space market demands better navigational systems that utilize emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning.