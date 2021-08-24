The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rising number of awareness programs, increasing use of locally manufactured condoms in the remote parts of this region, presence of a robust distribution network and high density of adult and middle aged population are likely to grow the Indian condom market in the forecast period. Whereas, the rising number of sterilization procedures in the India is likely to impact the growth of the Indian condom market during the forecast period.
Indian condom market size was estimated at USD 8.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.2 billion in 2020. The global telemedicine market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2027.
Pricing and promotion of consumer goods have a significant impact on sales of the products in India. Optimum distribution strategies involve bulk discounts, free delivery, and online purchasing options, which are among the factors that have significant long and short-run effects. India has witnessed substantial growth in e-commerce in the recent years. In 2017, the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that India is the fastest-growing e-commerce sector with a compound annual growth rate of 51%, which is highest worldwide. 4G internet launch, smartphone penetration, and increasing consumer wealth have encouraged the condom market players to advertise and promote their products on multiple digital platforms. This has helped the customers to have an increasing choice of products at the lowest rates. Moreover, the advertisements and online promotional platforms have helped the condom sales to reach efficiently in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
Get Sample PDF Copy @https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007974/request-trial
North Zone is expected to lead the market in the India owing to the reasons such as highest number of population in the country, and various government initiatives have been taken to control the population growth. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the north zone is likely to contribute the largest share in the India during the forecast period.
The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
INDIAN CONDOM– MARKET SEGMENTATION
Indian Condom Market – By Material
Latex
Non-Latex
Indian Condom Market – By Product
Male Condoms
Female Condoms
Indian Condom Market – By Distribution Channel
Mass Merchandizers
Independent Drug Stores
e-Commerce
Structured Pharmacy Chains
Apollo
Medplus
Frankrose (West Bengal)
Wellness (Maharashtra)
Guardian Pharmacy
24×7
Others
Indian Condom Market – By Region
North Zone
East Zone
West Zone
South & Central Zone
Companies Mentioned
Beta Medikit Pvt Ltd
Okamoto Industries, Inc
Alkem Health Care (OTC division of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Karex Berhad
Raymond Group (Raymond Limited)
TTK Group Company (TTK Protective Devices Limited.)
HLL Lifecare Limited
Mankind Pharma
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007974/checkout/basic/single/monthly
Benefits with Business Market Insights
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- Cloud-Based Platform
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]