The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rising number of awareness programs, increasing use of locally manufactured condoms in the remote parts of this region, presence of a robust distribution network and high density of adult and middle aged population are likely to grow the Indian condom market in the forecast period. Whereas, the rising number of sterilization procedures in the India is likely to impact the growth of the Indian condom market during the forecast period.

Indian condom market size was estimated at USD 8.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.2 billion in 2020. The global telemedicine market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2027.

Pricing and promotion of consumer goods have a significant impact on sales of the products in India. Optimum distribution strategies involve bulk discounts, free delivery, and online purchasing options, which are among the factors that have significant long and short-run effects. India has witnessed substantial growth in e-commerce in the recent years. In 2017, the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that India is the fastest-growing e-commerce sector with a compound annual growth rate of 51%, which is highest worldwide. 4G internet launch, smartphone penetration, and increasing consumer wealth have encouraged the condom market players to advertise and promote their products on multiple digital platforms. This has helped the customers to have an increasing choice of products at the lowest rates. Moreover, the advertisements and online promotional platforms have helped the condom sales to reach efficiently in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

North Zone is expected to lead the market in the India owing to the reasons such as highest number of population in the country, and various government initiatives have been taken to control the population growth. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the north zone is likely to contribute the largest share in the India during the forecast period.

INDIAN CONDOM– MARKET SEGMENTATION

Indian Condom Market – By Material

Latex

Non-Latex

Indian Condom Market – By Product

Male Condoms

Female Condoms

Indian Condom Market – By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandizers

Independent Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Structured Pharmacy Chains

Apollo

Medplus

Frankrose (West Bengal)

Wellness (Maharashtra)

Guardian Pharmacy

24×7

Others

Indian Condom Market – By Region

North Zone

East Zone

West Zone

South & Central Zone

Companies Mentioned

Beta Medikit Pvt Ltd

Okamoto Industries, Inc

Alkem Health Care (OTC division of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Karex Berhad

Raymond Group (Raymond Limited)

TTK Group Company (TTK Protective Devices Limited.)

HLL Lifecare Limited

Mankind Pharma

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

