China deployed two Earth-imaging satellites to space from its Taiyuan launch facility. The country is said to have released the Long March 4B rocket hosting Huanjing-2A and Huanjing-2B satellites on Saturday. In recent years China has become notoriety in secretly launching payloads to space to avoid attracting attention from space leaders like the US. The Saturday launch was one of the missions they hoped to keep secret to distract espionage activities.

Nevertheless, China announced it has successfully deployed its payload to space through the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC). The country revealed the mission’s success to avoid hyperactivity in the space leaders invading their payloads through spying satellites.

The two satellites have multispectral, hyperspectral and infrared optical detectors with the purpose of monitoring the activities on Earth. The two payloads also host atmospheric rectification equipment developed by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST). The two satellites will be substituting HJ-1A and HJ-1B, which have been in operation for the last twelve years. China explained that the satellites would be overseeing water resources, agriculture, forestry, and disaster management.

The Long March 4B rocket is a development of the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST). The academy tested the performance of the rocket model from the Jiuquan center. The engineers analyzed the rocket fins’ behavior to retry the effect of an upgrade from last year’s version. China has been a frequent deployer of unannounced missions with the latest being a test of the spacecraft booster’s reusability under supervision. Additionally, the country deployed a payload dubbed NORAD ID 46395, which will be orbiting and transmitting data back to Earth’s control centers.

China deployed the Long March 11 rocket earlier in September after leaving the spaceport at the Yellow Sea. This mission deployed nine satellites under the Gaofen mission while ascending through Taiwan to the low-Earth orbit. Another secretive mission by China was the Chang’e-5 lunar mission, which informed the return of samples to the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center, which proceeded after the reception of the Long March 5 rocket elements. The operations reveal that this rocket will be leaving for its mission before December.

China has so far conducted close to 30 launches, with four being unsuccessful. In the unsuccessful ones, the country lost the Palapa-N1 satellite of Indonesia and another commercial satellite through the Kuaizhou rocket. In conclusion, CASC explained that the country plans to deploy over 40 missions by the end of this year. Additionally, the Long March 8 rocket mission will demonstrate advanced boosters, components, and thrusting power.