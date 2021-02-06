NFL Super Bowl 2021 Live Stream Reddit: Chiefs vs Buccaneers Crackstreams free DirecTV channel | the 55th Super Bowl LV gamecast, Super Bowl LIV halftime show, fan festival, hd Buffstreams internet

Super Bowl live stream 2021: how to watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers online from anywhere. Sunshine and plenty of shotgun snaps are on the cards this Sunday, as 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on 43-year-old Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay in one of the best Super Bowl showdowns in NFL history. It’s the heir apparent taking on the GOAT, with Super Bowl LV literally poised to be one for the ages. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Super Bowl LV online and get a 2021 Super Bowl live stream wherever you are in the world – including ways to watch Super Bowl free online in many countries.

To get this far, both teams have had to be at their best, with the No.1 seeded Chiefs surviving a spirited challenge by Philips Rivers and the Colts before laying to bed Josh Allen and the red-hot Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game nearly two weeks.

How to watch NFL Super Bowl 2021 live stream

Date: Sunday, February 7

Kick-off time: 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT / 12.30pm AEDT

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay (Florida)

US TV channel: CBS

Live streaming: CBS All Access (US) / DAZN (Canada) / Kayo Sports (Aus)

FREE Super Bowl live streams: CBS Sports (US-only) | BBC iPlayer (UK-only) | 7mate (Aus)

Watch anywhere: just run this clever VPN play

The Bucs had the tougher route to Super Bowl 55, though starting out in the Wild Card round as the No. 5 seed and therefore needing to beat Washington, the New Orleans Saints and finally the Green Bay Packers – all away – over the last three weeks to earn themselves a trip back home.

It’ll represent an NFL first for the Bucs to host Super Bowl LV at home at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday, and yet another piece of history for Tom Brady, who’ll also become the oldest quarterback to ever start in the big game when takes to the field on February 7 to compete for his seventh ring.

The combination of home field advantage and Brady being Brady somewhat mitigates Tampa’s otherwise heavy underdog status, even if the 22,000 fans expected to attended is well below the normal 65,000+ capacity of Ray Jay.

So, as we countdown to the big Chiefs vs Buccaneers Super Bowl game and a potential changing of the guard as the NFL’s best quarterback right now goes up against the greatest to ever throw a spiral, make sure you know how you’re going to tune in to all the action. Here’s how to watch Super Bowl 2021 and get an NFL live stream for arguably the biggest game in all of sports. You can even watch a FREE Super Bowl live stream in many countries this year, so read on for full details of that and much more – including all the ways for watching Super Bowl without cable.

Super Bowl live stream 2021: How to watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Mahomes and Brady are set to square off in Super Bowl live stream 2021

The Super Bowl live stream 2021 is going to start before you know it, and this year’s edition of the largest sporting event in America may offer an extra-historical moment. We may see the transition from one dominant era to another. Yes, there’s a possibility this Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream could be a changing of the guard from “Tom’s league” to “Patrick’s” if the visiting team wins.

Patrick Mahomes will be looking for back-to-back championships when the Chiefs kickoff in the Super Bowl 55 live stream against the Buccaneers and six-time champion, Tom Brady. The 25-year-old Mahomes and the 43-year-old Brady represent the largest age gap between Super Bowl quarterbacks in history. Mahomes was just 6 when Brady won his first Super Bowl in 2002.

In Brady’s 18-plus years on Mahomes, he has done more than any QB in the Super Bowl era; most Super Bowl appearances (10), Championships, regular season games won (230) and when all is said and done, with Drew Brees’ retirement, Brady will soon be the all-time leader in passing yards as well as touchdowns.

There is no denying Mahomes’ incredible talent, but no one has more confidence in what the future holds for him than the Chiefs. Before the season, K.C. rewarded the reigning Super Bowl MVP with a record setting 10-year contract that could be worth up to $503 million. Coming out of the Super Bowl LV live stream with a win would be a quick return on that investment.

Plus, Mahomes was able to break through to the Super Bowl even despite his turf toe injury. His ability to adjust his game to that handicap just adds to his legacy.

This Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream marks the second time these teams will face each other this season. Kansas City went to Tampa Bay in week 12 of the regular season and beat the Buccs, 27-24. Mahomes threw for a season high 462 yards. Tyreek Hill caught 13 passes for a career high 269 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs led by 17 going into the 4th quarter before Tom Brady found Mike Evans twice in the endzone to close the gap to three.

And unlike any Super Bowl before it, we will watch Super Bowl 55 take place at one of the competing team’s home venues, the Bucs Raymond James Stadium. And don’t think you need to wait until Sunday for great Super Bowl commercials — we’re already collecting the best of the best.

Super Bowl 2021 odds

The oddsmakers currently have the Chiefs as 3-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Over/Under is set at 56.5. These numbers have stayed solid throughout the week.

How to watch Super Bowl live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

You might have wanted to be at home for the Super Bowl, but if you’ve left your bubble and found yourself somewhere your normal streaming service doesn’t work — do not fret. You can still get a Super Bowl live stream, by using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here’s how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there) Connect to the location you want to stream from Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom’s Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Super Bowl live streams in the US

In America, Super Bowl live streams will be broadcast nationally on CBS, which is included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. The game is set for February 7, and it will start at 6:30 p.m..

CBS is also available on CBS All Access, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV, but Hulu’s dropped a lot of CBS affiliates lately, so it’s not a guarantee.

Throughout the season, Fubo has had all the channels football fans needed: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don’t want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front.

Super Bowl live streams for free

You can watch the Super Bowl for free with one of our best TV antenna picks, or pick up CBS on the site locast.org. The latter only supports 45.6% of the U.S. population, though, so your mileage may vary.

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Super Bowl live streams for free, as they’ve got every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Super Bowl live streams in the UK are free — and commercial-free, too!

If you hate commercials (many do, even Super Bowl ads), know that the best way to watch the most stripped-down and pristine Super Bowl live stream is via the BBC.

Anyone located within the UK can watch a free Super Bowl 55 live stream on the BBC, just log into the free BBC iPlayer (you’ve got a UK TV license, right?). The Beeb cuts out all ads, and gives you the CBS broadcast booth for play-by-play and color commentary. The game will begin at around 11:30 p.m. local GMT.

UK residents stuck outside the region can use a VPN, as detailed above, to log in just like they were back home.

Sky Sports will also carry Super Bowl 2021 live streams, available with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

NFL 55th Super Bowl live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Super Bowl LV live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

DAZN is available everywhere from web browsers to its apps/channels on iOS and Android, as well as the major streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4. Apple TV and Chromecast.

But say you don’t want to spend CA$20 to watch Super Bowl live streams? We expect TSN and CTV to carry Super Bowl 55 live streams as well.

Who’s playing the halftime show at Super Bowl 2021?

Here’s hoping the teams playing don’t get blinded by the lights as pop/R&B singer/song-writer The Weeknd is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show. Yes, the once-mysterious performer (his real name is Abel Tesfaye), who rose to prominence on a trio of free mixtapes (look for his album Trilogy, it’s amazing), has now checked off one of the biggest achievements in pop music: the Super Bowl halftime show.

Expect The Weeknd to be joined by other stars, as the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show will likely follow the standard long-form mashup/mosaic format as in years past.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 from outside your country

The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest annual sports event around, so wherever you are in the world right now, you’ll want to make sure you’re able to tune into the Chiefs vs Buccaneers action this Sunday. Fortunately, there have never been more ways to watch the Super Bowl online – including loads of legitimately free Super Bowl live stream options – so there’s no need to miss a single play of the big game.

If you find yourself away from home for whatever reason and want to watch your regular Super Bowl coverage from abroad, then you’ll need to use a VPN. This will help you access streaming services and channels back in your country of residence, helping you avoid geo-blocks and giving you an extra layer of online security for good measure.

We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available as, based on our latest February 2021 testing, it’s currently working well with nearly all the major streaming platforms that will allow you watch Super Bowl LV free online this weekend, as well as those of most pay TV providers and subscription-only services.

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

Once you’ve chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service’s corresponding app, hit ‘choose location’, select the appropriate country and you’ll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Super Bowl live stream in the UK

UK-based American football fans are well covered when it comes to the NFL – and are especially lucky when it comes watch a Buccaneers vs Chiefs live stream of Super Bowl 55, as the BBC will be airing the game 100% FREE!

This means that anyone located in the UK can get a free Super Bowl LV live stream by using the BBC’s iPlayer streaming service, which doesn’t cost a penny (though you should, of course, be in possession of a valid UK TV license).

Sky will also be showing Super Bowl 55 in 2021, and for anyone who already subscribes to it and has one of its Sky Sports packages, it’s another great option. If you prefer Sky Sports’ NFL coverage, you can also get it contract-free courtesy of the broadcaster’s Now TV offshoot.

But before you sign up for anything, just remember you can also watch Super Bowl free in the UK with the BBC!

Kick-off time for Super LV has been confirmed and it’s a11.30pm GMT UK start time.

Outside of the UK? British residents out of the country for Super Bowl LV can catch the big game just the would at home with the help of a quality VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch a Super Bowl 55 live stream in Canada

Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is offering comprehensive coverage of the 2020/21 season, right through the playoffs and Super Bowl LV, with its great value DAZN packages.

It’s an absolute bargain as just CA$20 a month or $150 a year, especially when you consider that you get not only NFL Game Pass access complete with RedZone, but also that DAZN’s the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer!

It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you’ve never used it before, you can try it for free by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too.

Canadians will also find that Super Bowl LV is being televised by national broadcasters TSN and CTV.

How to watch a free Super Bowl LV live stream in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so.

Foxtel is home to the sport Down Under and is showing the big game on ESPN this year.

This means anyone on-the-go will be able to stream all the action from Raymond James Stadium on laptops and mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app – just log-in with your Foxtel ID.

if you don’t have Foxtel as part of a pay TV package, Kayo Sports almost always gets all the biggest events Foxtel enjoys.

The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial!

But the best way to watch Super Bowl free in Australia for most people comes courtesy of the Seven Network and more specifically its 7mate channel, where you can watch Super Bowl 2021 for nothing, both on TV or online, without having to sign up and then cancel anything.

The big game kicks off Down Under at 10.30am AEDT on the morning of Monday, February 8, 2021 – check your local TV listings to see when build-up coverage starts on your preferred channel or service.

Outside of Australia? All you need is a good VPN and to follow our instructions above and you can stream just like you would in Oz, only from anywhere in the world. Our latest 2021 testing reveals that our No.1 pick, ExpressVPN, is currently working with Kayo Sports and 7mate.

Super Bowl live stream 2021: how to watch Super Bowl LV online in Mexico

The NFL has been making a real push south of the border, with Mexico City normally hosting a selected NFL game each season.

It follows that the sport is huge there, so you’ve got a variety of TV options to watch Super Bowl in Mexico.

These include ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa and TV Azteca.. Of these, our basic Spanish tells us that for anyone after a FREE Super Bowl live stream in Mexico should be able to find what they’re looking for courtesy of Azteca 7, which can be watched in a browser online, or via the appropriate TV Azteca app.

Not in Mexico? Don’t miss the passion of your local commentary just because you’re abroad – instead, try using a VPN to access you favorite Super Bowl coverage wherever you are in the world this Sunday.

How to watch Super Bowl free online in Germany: 2021 live stream details

Germany boasted five NFL Europe teams at one point, so it’s little surprise that American football is huge in the European nation.

Its popularity means that German fans can watch Super Bowl LV free on terrestrial channel ProSieban – either on TV or on the network’s online streaming platform.

Not in Germany? You can tune in to your local coverage from abroad simply by adding a VPN to your software roster and following our guide above.

All you need to know about Super Bowl LV in 2021

The 2021 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The 65,000+ capacity stadium will welcome a limited number of fans to the game as the US continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league now having confirmed that around 20,000 will be in attendance at Super Bowl LV, with a number of tickets reserved for key workers.

The start time for Super Bowl LV is set for 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT (5.30pm CT) in the US.

Globally, that means the Super Bowl time is:

Australia Super Bowl time: 10.30am AEDT (Monday, February 8)

India Super Bowl time: 5am IST (Monday, February 8)

Japan Super Bowl time: 8.30am JST (Monday, February 8)

Germany and Europe Super Bowl time: 12.30am CET (Monday, February 8)

Mexico Super Bowl time: 5.30pm CST

New Zealand Super Bowl time: 12.30pm NZST (Monday February 8)

South Korea Super Bowl time: 8.30am KST (Monday, February 8)

UK and Ireland Super Bowl time: 11.30pm GMT

Where is the Super Bowl on TV?

America’s three main broadcasters – CBS, Fox, and NBC – alternate rights to air the Super Bowl each year.

In 2021, it’s the turn of CBS to air Super Bowl LV. As per our guide above, if you don’t have it on cable, then it has a dedicated streaming-only platform, CBS All Access, that will sort you out in time for the big game.

Folks in the UK arguably have it best, though, as the Super Bowl is 100% FREE to watch on the BBC and its companion iPlayer streaming service. Provided you’re located in the UK (and you should also be in possession of a valid TV license), registration takes just a few seconds and only asks for basic details like a working email address.

Anyone in either country can also access their usual streaming service to watch Super Bowl 2021, no matter where they are in the world. With a top-quality VPN in your huddle, you can simply relocate your IP address back home and enjoy the big like you normally would from the comfort of your living room.

When does Super Bowl pre-game coverage start on Sunday?

Don’t think about doing anything else on Super Bowl Sunday, because CBS is on-air live from Raymond James Stadium from 11.30am ET/8.30am PT, making for a whopping seven hours of Super Bowl pre-game coverage on the channel.

Super Bowl 2021: full schedule and TV guide

While Covid has forced the NFL to make a number of changes to the usual Super Bowl Week schedule in 2021, most of the usual events and formalities are going ahead in one way or another.

Super Bowl Media Day, for instance, became Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, February 1 and saw select players interviewed over Zoom – not the usual circus that ensues at the start of the week.

Here’s a complete Super Bowl 2021 TV schedule for the big weekend:

Saturday, February 6: NFL Honors 2021 at 9pm ET/PT on CBS

Sunday, February 7: Super Bowl LV pre-game coverage from 11.30am ET/8.30am PT on CBS

Sunday, February 7: Puppy Bowl XVII from 1pm ET/10am PT (2pm/11am paw-off) on Animal Planet US

Sunday, February 7: Kitten Bowl VII at 2pm ET/11am PT on Hallmark Channel

Sunday, February 7: Miley Cyrus presents TikTok Tailgate concert at 3pm on TikTok and CBS

Super Bowl 2021 odds and predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently installed as the heavy favorites to lift the Lombardi trophy for a second straight season. With arguably the league’s most gifted QB in Patrick Mahomes under center, its best TE in Travis Kelce menacing opposing defences, and deadly skill players like Tyreek Hill able to break out for a big play at any time…it’s easy to see why.

The Bucs are the underdogs, having emerged from the NFC Wild Card picture with big wins over the Saints and Packers to get this far – and few would put another upset past them with GOAT Tom Brady under center.

Still, while Tampa are a team brimming with the kind of confidence you get when you’re led by TB12, most pundits are joining Vegas and the bookmakers in predicting a Chiefs win – though most have it down to be a close game that’s likely to come down to the final possession.

Super Bowl LIV: Who won Super Bowl 54 last year?

Super Bowl LIV certainly lived up to the hype, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the game for the franchise’s first in 50 years.

As well as being the maiden Super Bowl victory for superstar QB Pat Mahomes – also named Super Bowl MVP – it was also the first ring for decorated head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in dramatic fashion, too, coming back from a 10 point deficit and rallying to score three touchdown in just over five minutes to close out the game and win the game 31-10.