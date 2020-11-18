According to DBMR Asia-Pacific Refractories Market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 20,439.68 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on Asia-Pacific refractories market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Some of the companies competing in the Refractories Market are:

RHI Magnesita, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Changxing Refractory Inc., Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd., Liaoning Qinghua Refractories Co. Ltd., Puyang Refractories Group Co. Ltd., Ruitai Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Harbison Walker International, IFGL Refractories Ltd., Zhejiang Zili Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., and Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., among other.

Brief Overview on Refractories Market

The increasing usage of these metals in structural applications requiring higher strength, reduced weight and resistance to chemical and atmospheric corrosion is anticipated to act as major growth driver for the Asia-Pacific refractories market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The rising prevalence for non-metallic minerals industry, increasing demand for high-grade refractories from the iron & steel industry, rise in infrastructural growth in emerging countries along with the high demand for non-ferrous metals used for the manufacturing castings for the automotive, aerospace, medical, construction and electrical industries will also flourish the growth of the market. In addition, recycling of refractory materials and consolidation of the market will create ample new opportunities that will boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific refractories market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Strict restrictions on the usage of refractories due to the rising environmental concerns will hamper the growth of the market, whereas the overdependence on the iron & steel industry will pose as a biggest challenge towards the Asia-Pacific refractories market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Refractories Market Scope and Segmentation

Asia-Pacific refractories market is segmented on the basis of product type, alkalinity, manufacturing process, fusion temperature, form, and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the Asia-Pacific refractories market is segmented into non-clay and clay.

Based on alkalinity, the Asia-Pacific refractories market is segmented into acidic & neutral refractories and basic refractories.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the Asia-Pacific refractories market is segmented into dry press process, fused cast, hand molded, formed and unformed.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the Asia-Pacific refractories market is segmented into normal refractory (1580-1780 0c), high refractory (1780-2000 0c) and super refractory (>2000 0c).

Based on form, the Asia-Pacific refractories market is segmented into shaped and unshaped.

The end user segment for Asia-Pacific refractories market includes iron and steel, cement and lime, non-ferrous metal, glass, energy and chemicals, and others.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons for purchasing this Report

Data Bridge Market Research relies on industry-wide databases for both regional and global authentic data, which enables the team to decipher the precise trends and existing scenario in the market. The report takes a 360-degree approach to ensure that the niche and emerging aspects are also factored in to ultimately get accurate results. Analyst Support: Speak to our research analysts to solve any queries you may have before or after buying the report. Analyst Support: Get you query resolved by speaking to our research analysts before and after purchasing the report. Customer Satisfaction: Our team of research analysts will accommodate all your research needs and customize the report accordingly. Long-standing experience: Our team of analysts will offer elaborate and accurate insights pertaining to the market.

