The Weight Monitoring Devices Market to croon growth from 2020 to 2030

Obesity is one of the major concern among people in the recent century that imposes high cost related to its complications and disease associated with obesity in the society. Weight monitoring device is used to check the weight and is required in many other parameters such as calculating BMI and introducing drug doses to the patient during some diagnostic procedures. Weight monitoring device is widely accepted by people to use it in fitness centers, homecare setting, clinics and wellness centers. Weight monitoring device is considered to be the best method for keeping or maintaining the daily log of weight at home setting. Weight monitoring device help patient to lose and manage their weight by motivating them about their physical appearance. FDA has approved many types of weight monitoring devices such as analog and digital devices. Weight monitoring device has many other applications such as it is used in patients with hypertension, heart patients, and for different type of diagnostic test in hospital setting. The sensors installed in weight monitoring device are called load cells. These load cells converts the physical force into electric signals to show the correct weight. It uses the Internet of Thing (IOT) to automate the process to show weight. Considering the usage pattern of weight monitoring devices in different health and wellness sector the market is expected to grow exponentially.

Increasing number of health and wellness centers, growing obese population and rise in number of bariatric surgery cases will be the major driver of weight monitoring device market. Increasing preference towards junk food, growing food industry and physical inactivity is leading to unhealthy and sedentary life style that’s leads to attract the pool of people towards the use of weight monitoring devices. Moreover, people are more concern about their physical appearance this leads to the use of weight monitoring devices at home setting. Also, rise in disposable income and technological advancement in developing countries will further contribute to drive the weight monitoring device market over the coming years. However, high cost of the monitor, increasing stringency of regulation and product failure will hamper the weight monitoring device market.

The global weight monitoring device market is segmented on the basis of Product type, Application, End User and Geography:

The Weight Monitoring Devices market segmentation by product type:

Digital Weight Monitoring Device

Analog Weight Monitoring Device

The weight Monitoring Device market segmentation by end user:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Health and wellness centers

Fitness centers

Home setting

The global weight monitoring device market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to growing number of obese patients and adoption of technologically advance devices. According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1.9 billion adults of age 18 years and above are found to be overweight. Out of total, 650 million were found to be obese. This factor has significantly increased the number of bariatric surgery cases across the globe. According to American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeries the total number of bariatric surgeries performed in U.S. has raised to 196,000 in 2015 that was 158,000 in the year 2011. The growing cases of bariatric surgery will rise the demand for use of weight monitoring devices during the forecast period. Digital weight monitoring device of product type segment is expected to hold the major revenue share in the weight monitoring device market. Among all in end user segment, hospital is the major revenue generating segment of weight monitoring devices and is expected to maintain the constant growth over the coming years.

Geographically, the global weight monitoring device market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is expected to hold the largest market potential in weight monitoring devices during the forecast period followed by European region due to increase in number of obesity population in these regions. After North America and Europe, Asia Pacific is the next most lucrative region for the growth of weight monitoring device market due to growing number of hospitals, health and wellness centers in the countries of this region. Countries in Middle East and African region is expected to show the least lucrative growth and is continue to show the same during the forecast period.

Some of the major key players competing in the global weight monitoring market are Atkins Nutritionals, Ethicon, Inc. (Ethicon) (US), Cybex International Inc., Fitness World, Johnson Health Technology Co. Ltd., Life Time Inc., Olympus Corporation, Technogym SpA, Koninklijke Philips, Omron, Xiaomi and some others

