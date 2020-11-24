Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2030: Persistencemarketresearch Study

Businesses across different industries are striving not only to reopen but also to grow. Business leaders are leveraging the rescue packages from the government to restructure themselves with digital conversions and agile organizational structures. They are taking swift actions to get ready for greater resilience and better productivity in a future where the usual business does not exist. The industry leaders are investing in future technologies to automate facilities and physical processes to comply with social distancing norms.

The industrial sector is transforming towards centralized and automated non-core tasks. The businesses are evaluating and re-aligning service capabilities and network models to adapt with the new normal. To overcome the impact of disrupted supply chain models, the businesses are creating transparent system with help of big data, connected ecosystem and intelligent system. Besides all the organizational level changes, the market players in industrial sector are increasing work safety precautions to fall in line with the social-distancing norms issued by the government.

Over the past couple of decades, the large-scale industrialization and urbanization across the developing regions including Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America have led to a significant rise in the demand for air handling systems across the commercial and the industrial sector. While the developing regions are gradually roping in investments to fuel the economy, the developed regions including North America and Europe are at the forefront in terms of technological advancements and deployment of advanced air handling systems.

Air handling systems have evolved at a rapid pace over the years due to which, a high standard of air cleaning is expected from these systems. Air filtration technologies continue to advance at a considerable pace and are increasingly being utilized across ventilation, heating, and air conditioning systems.

Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters – Paving the Way for Safer Air Filtration Technologies

In line with the current requirements of the current industrial and commercial sector, gel seal type HEPA filters have emerged as an integral component of the modern-day air handling systems. Gel seal type HEPA filters are predominantly used to protect the components of the equipment by restricting debris accumulation and minimize the overall volume of air contaminants within the interiors of a building.

The gel seal type HEPA filters market is on course to witness a steady growth in the forthcoming years owing to a considerable demand surge from the pharmaceutical sector. The flourishing pharmaceutical sector across the world presents abundant opportunities for the supply-side participants of the gel seal type HEPA filters market value chain.

Soaring Global Demand for Ventilators – A Silver Lining for Gel Seal Type HEPA Filter Manufacturers?

Amidst the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare sector across the world continues to seek different ways to minimize the burden and additional pressure. The surge in the number of patients being admitted across hospitals has led to a ten-fold rise in demand for ventilators worldwide. As more and more nations continue to scramble for ventilators, players operating in the current gel seal type HEPA filters market are expected to capitalize on the looming opportunities to gain ground. Uncertainty revolving around the novel coronavirus along with rising patient concerns regarding the quality of air filtration systems across the hospitals have played a key role in augmenting the demand for gel seal type HEPA filters.

While hospitals are primarily equipped with the conventional viral and bacterial filters, the demand for gel seal type in-line HEPA filters has spurred amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, as healthcare professionals and frontline workers continue to find different methods to reduce viral cross-contamination, gel seal type HEPA filters have gradually garnered significant popularity.

Gel seal type HEPA filters are highly efficient in restricting particulate matter that is larger than 0.3 μm. Several tests conducted by NASA have revealed that gel seal type HEPA filters have proved highly effective in restricting the movement of nano-particulate contaminants – a factor that is likely to boost the demand for HEPA filters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the demand for gel seal type HEPA filters is likely to gain traction during the COVID-19 crisis, manufacturers are expected to find solutions to address the bottlenecks across the supply chain. As government authorities continue to combat the pandemic, trade restrictions, lockdowns, and restriction of vehicle movement are likely to disrupt the supply chain. However, as the pharmaceutical goods and services are largely considered as essential services, the movement of gel seal type HEPA filters is expected to remain smooth.

Evolving regulations governing air handling and filtration systems, steady demand from the pharmaceutical sector, focus on integrity testing and focus on preventing air leakages are likely to remain the major factors that are projected to propel the growth of the gel seal type HEPA filters market during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Laboratories – Goldmine for Market Players

While applications of gel seal type HEPA filters within the pharmaceutical sector are likely to remain an important revenue stream, applications across other sectors including microelectronics, industrial, commercial, healthcare, and food & beverage is projected to garner considerable business. Gel seal type HEPA filters have emerged as the most suitable end filter for biological clean rooms and industrial cleanrooms due to which, the demand has experienced steady growth over the past few years. The trend is projected to continue over the forecast period (2018-2028) and provide lucrative opportunities for gel seal type HEPA filter manufacturers.

In addition, gel seal type HEPA filters are tipped to gradually replace the mechanical compression devices that are extensively used across developing nations including China and India. The improved sealing effect compared to that of mechanical compression devices coupled with the growing demand for highly-efficient, reliable, and convenient sealing solutions are anticipated to provide an impetus to the demand for gel seal type HEPA filters.

Manufacturers operating in the current gel seal type HEPA filters market landscape are largely focused on the type of gel material to improve performance and efficiency. Polyurethane gels and silicone gels are expected to remain the most popular gel types within the gel seal type HEPA filters market during the forecast period.

The demand for silicone gels is expected to remain higher than that of polyurethane gels as they are well-suited for metals, tiles, and glass. The soaring demand for gel seal type HEPA filters across buildings that require a high degree of cleanliness including hospitals, laboratories, pharmaceutical buildings, and more are expected to boost the overall prospects of the global gel seal type HEPA filters market in the upcoming years.

Gel seal type HEPA filters manufacturers are expected to roll out filters that are in line with the laid down ASHRAE Standard 170 requirements pertaining to filtration levels across healthcare facilities. Over the past couple of decades, integrity testing of HEAP filters has garnered a significant pace and the frequency of testing largely varies from industry to industry.