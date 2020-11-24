Industrial Tripods Market to Increase Exponentially During 2028: Persistencemarketresearch Study

Industrial Tripods Market: Introduction

An Industrial tripod is a three-legged stand or frame which acts as a supporting platform in the absence of an overhead support. It provides stability against horizontal and downward movements or forces. These tripods are used to mount industrial cameras and mount construction lights at construction sites as well as as surveying instruments for accurate measurement and leveling work. Industrial tripods are classified as fixed and telescopic (flexible) legged tripods. Further, they are also based on their construction material into wood, carbon fiber, aluminum and others.

Industrial Tripods Market: Drivers and Challenges

The outlook for the industrial tripods market is expected to be positive and the industrial tripods market will register healthy year over year growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising demand for advanced-tech features in photography and strict government regulations to ensure quality of infrastructure. Under the material type segment of the industrial tripods market, the carbon fiber type industrial tripod segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period as this technology provides distinctive features, such as resistance to weather and corrosion.

On the other hand, aluminum type industrial tripods are protected by an extra layer of coating, yet they are very much susceptible to humid conditions. Regardless of this, aluminum tripods are lighter and economical and thus their market demand will be quite high during the projection period. Further, the telescopic industrial tripod segment, in the industrial tripods market, is predicted to witness higher demand as compared to fixed tripods as telescopic tripods are more flexible and offer safe use, even on uneven surfaces. In addition, these tripods can be used in down-hole applications or confined spaces.

Correspondingly, rising government investments on infrastructure due to increasing urbanization has led to increasing demand for industrial tripods for level measuring activities, such as the use of industrial line elevator tripods for lifting heavy duty scanners etc. Moreover, growing demand for better and innovative measuring and controlling technologies has prompted manufacturers to introduce new developed industrial tripods. However, industrial tripods require skilled professionals to operate them, which is one of the factors that might hamper the growth of the industrial tripods market slightly.

To sum it up, the Industrial tripods market is expected to witness healthy growth owing to swift growth in infrastructure, increased adoption of cameras in industrial activities as well as ongoing technological advancements in pursuit of vibration proof tripods to enhance the overall performance of an industrial tripod.

Global Industrial Tripods Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of capacity type, the global Industrial Tripods market has been segmented as:

Below 2 tons

Between 2-8 tons

Above 8 tons

On the basis of material type, the global Industrial Tripods market has been segmented as:

Aluminum

Carbon Fiber

Wood

On the basis of product type, the global Industrial Tripods market has been segmented as:

Fixed leg tripod

Telescopic leg tripod

Industrial Tripods Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the Industrial Tripods market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa and South East Asia. The global Industrial Tripod market is expected to grow with healthy annual growth rate over the projection period. Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the Industrial Tripods market owing to increasing demand from various applications, such as construction and photography.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to follow North America and account for a significant market share owing to urbanization. Middle East Africa and Latin America are expected to witness average growth owing to bettering economic conditions. Overall, the Industrial Tripods market is anticipated to witness profitable future.

Global Industrial Tripods Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Industrial Tripods market:

3M

SPANCO

ELSPRO

Moog Inc.

Wallace Cranes

Traverse Rescue

International Safety Components Ltd

Nedo GmbH & Co. KG

Industrial Revolution