Pipe Fire Sleeves Market 2026: Prominent Players – SBS Limited, Hilti Corporation, ROCKWOOL Limited, Kingspan Group

Introduction:

Pipe fire sleeves are fire protecting materials on the inside and outside layers of building materials. The pipe fire sleeves are intended to foam up in case of fire, closing the pipe and hence, preventing the widespread of fire. The pipe fire sleeves can be termed as passive fire protecting systems as its main purpose is to prevent the fire from spreading into different compartments and delaying the growth of fire. Moreover, the foaming up of pipe fire sleeves prevents the transportation of materials inside the pipe which further avoids material loss.

In general practice, the pipe fire sleeves are able to withstand fire for 1 to 4 hours depending on the material used. In an event of extended fire, the pipe fire sleeves form a solid char which further prevents the smoke and fire from spreading to adjacent compartments of the structure. Furthermore, the pipe fire sleeves are also said to delay the building collapse.

Pipe Fire Sleeves Market: Dynamics

It has been found that several pipe fire sleeves available in the market are twice as efficient as fire collars. Hence the pipe fire sleeves market is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period. Coupled with that, the pipe fire sleeves are a cost effective solution for the protection of pipeline against fire. The increased shift to making the structures fire resistant and safe, the governments have set few norms that prove to pave way for the pipe fire sleeves market. It can also be said that the increasing costs of equipment and structural insurance pushes the end users to install pipe fire sleeves in order to reduce the risk of spreading of fire to several compartments of the structure.

However, several fire stop/resistant materials are available in the market such as pipe wraps and pipe collars giving the consumer a variety of alternative products. Lack of awareness about the product may pose as an obstacle in the growth of the pipe fire sleeves market.

The manufacturers are noted to provide variety of products ranging from insulated pipe fire sleeves to pipe fire sleeves that can expand over 30 times its initial thickness in order to close the pipe in an event of fire.

Pipe Fire Sleeves Market: Segmentation

Pipe fire sleeves market can be segmented on the basis of pipe material, fire rating and application

On the basis of pipe material, the pipe fire sleeves market can be segmented into:

Metal

Plastics

On the basis of fire rating, the pipe fire sleeves market can be segmented into:

1 Hour

2 Hour

4 Hour

On the basis of application, the pipe fire sleeves market can be segmented into:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Pipe Fire Sleeves Market: Regional Outlook

The fast paced industrial growth in countries such as India and China are estimated to position Asia Pacific as an attractive market during the forecast period. The construction industry is gaining significant traction since the economic crisis in 2008 – 09. This coupled with the growing investments in the construction sector is expected to show lucrative growth for the pipe fire sleeves market globally.

The dynamics in the construction industry are estimated to highly impact in the North America region posing it as a region to look out for in the pipe fire sleeves market. Europe is a mature market but the stringent regulations may prominently contribute to the growth of pipe fire sleeves market in the region. The oil & gas sector in Middle East and Africa is at its peak and the pipe fire sleeves market is estimated to expand in tandem with it. The Latin America pipe fire sleeves market can be said to be growing at a marginal pace.

