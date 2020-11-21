Hematology Analyzers Market to Record Stellar CAGR During 2020 – 2030

Automation is one of the key technology advancements in the hematology analyzers market. Automatic and semi-automatic hematology systems are being rapidly adopted across the world, along with rising prevalence of hematological disorders such as leukemia, hemophilia, and anemia. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia, prevalence of hemophilia among male patients was found to be around 17 per 100,000 males, globally, in 2019. Additionally, according to the American Cancer Society, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is one of the common types of cancer in the U.S, accounting for 4%. Increasing awareness about early diagnosis among patients is expected to be one of the key driving forces for the hematology analyzers market.

Persistence Market Research predicts that the global hematology analyzers market will exhibit a 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways from Hematology Analyzers Market Study

5-part hematology analyzers are expected to be the most prominently used type of analyzers across the world, holding over 3/4 of the market share in 2020 .

of the market share in . With point of care testing on the rise, point of care hematology analyzers are expected to grow at a rapid pace compared to standalone devices through the forecast period.

Hospitals will continue to be a dominant end user in the hematology analyzers market, followed by blood banks and diagnostic centers.

While North America holds the largest chunk of the hematology analyzers market share by region, East Asia is expected to rapidly advance in this market space.

The COVId-19 pandemic will have a low to moderate adverse impact on the growth of the global hematology analyzers market.

Key Strategies amongst Players in Hematology Analyzers Market

Companies largely gain their competitive advantage and economic benefits from innovation. Innovation is advantageous and helps in acquiring new markets, generates revenues, and creates customer value propositions. Innovation contributes to higher productivity, lower costs, increased profits, and improves existing product lines and processes. Firms that innovate have a higher global market share, higher penetration rates, and higher profitability. Innovative products also attract more customers. The hematology analyzers market has also seen a similar trend since the past decade.

For instance, in December 2014 , Sysmex launched XN-L Series hematology analyzers to help physicians detect malignant cells.

, Sysmex launched XN-L Series hematology analyzers to help physicians detect malignant cells. Similarly, in April 2016 , Horiba launched a new product, Yumizen H500 , a 6-part differential hematology analyzer with an artificial intelligence system, including automatic start up and shutdown. It simultaneously counts blood cells and C-reactive protein (CRP – produced by the body in response to internal inflammation).

, Horiba launched a new product, Yumizen , a 6-part differential hematology analyzer with an artificial intelligence system, including automatic start up and shutdown. It simultaneously counts blood cells and C-reactive protein (CRP – produced by the body in response to internal inflammation). The trend continues with the 2020 launch of Beckman Coulter, a DxH 690T tabletop hematology analyzer that support the Early Sepsis Indicator test identified in patients suffering from sepsis.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the hematology analyzers market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2019 and projections for 2020 – 2030, on the basis of product (3-part differential analyzers, 5-part differential analyzers, and others), modality (standalone and point of care), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and blood banks), across seven key regions.

