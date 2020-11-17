Unit Load Device Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2025

Global Unit load device Market: Overview

Unit load device (ULDs) are the containers used to carry loads aircrafts. ULDs are the removable parts of an aircraft and the design and requirements vary according to different aircrafts. The function of ULD is to load and unload the cargos. Besides, the ULD are very critical for aircrafts since they protect the cargos which contains goods and prevent them from any damage. Also, between the planes it aids in the easy and quick transfer of cargos.

ULD enables the cargos to be collected in a single unit which can be then loaded on or off on an aircraft. The aircrafts have loading and restraining system to prevent the movement of ULD during flight which can otherwise damage the aircraft. ULD is designed in such a way to restrain the loads and provide protection to the aircrafts structure and systems during flight. The material used for manufacture of ULD can be metal or composite.

The technical and operational standards for ULD are with respect to ISAO, IATA, SAE and other national and international standards. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) defines the rules for ULD and places under national legislation by each Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) certifies the ULD. The global unit load device market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Global Unit load device Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The global unit load device (ULD) market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of wide-body aircrafts. The standardization of containers globally has enhanced cargo handling thus involving low operational costs of ULD, thus drives the global unit load device market. The easy loading and unloading of cargo features propels the consumptions of ULD. The pellets are available in cheaper costs as compared to containers thus drives the global sales of ULD.

Global Unit load device Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, unit load device market is segmented into:-

Container LD types MD types

Pallets

Others

On the basis of material type, unit load device market is segmented into:-

Metal

Composite

Others

Global Unit load device Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global unit load device market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In terms of value Europe and North America holds majority of the share in global Unit load device market and are anticipated to significant stable growth during the forecast period. The strong technological backline for ULD manufacturing by the major companies in Europe and North America such as Nordisk Aviation Products AS, VRR Aviation, etc. creates strong position in the global unit load device market. Next in line is Japan followed by APEJ are expected to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast CAGR.

Global Unit load device Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global unit load device market includes:

Zodiac Aerospace

DoKaSch GmbH

Nordisk Aviation Products AS

VRR Aviation

Satco, Inc.