ePRO E-Patient Diaries Market Product Functional Survey 2029

Global ePRO E-Patient Diaries Market: Overview

Electronic patient (E-patient) diaries are electronic devices used to record healthcare outcomes (ePRO’s) for patients. These devices could be smart phones, tablets or personal computers. The recorded ePROs are important in assessing how well a specific therapeutic strategy is performing by collecting data from the source itself, that is, from the patient. Such authentic collection of data makes it possible for therapists to change therapy at the grassroots level, with specific inputs, in complete assessments made a long time after administration of said therapy. As per TMRR, the global ePRO E-Patient Diaries Market will grow at a steady compound annual growth rate from 2019 to 2029.

E-patient diaries are useful for various reasons, prominent being increase in patient compliance to therapy. In comparison to conventional patient diaries, these remind the patient to enter data about dose taken, effects experienced and response to therapy. They have a specific time period in which responses have to be recorded, ensuring on-spot data collection and storage. Many healthcare systems dealing with chronic illnesses use these diaries to monitor patients’ response to therapy. These are significant factors leading too growth in the market.

Global ePRO E-Patient Diaries Market: Competitive Landscape

Owing to a large number of manufacturers, the global ePRO E-patient diaries market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market are as enumerated below-

Bracket Global LLC,

Parexel International Corporation,

Kayentis,

SAS,

Medidata Solutions, Inc.,

ArisGlobal LLC,

CRF Health,

ERT Clinical, and

ICON plc

Health Diary Inc.

Ethical GmbH

Manufacturers in the ePRO E-patient diaries market are looking to tap into a digitally aware consumer-base, which demands sound technological solutions for day to day troubleshooting. Expansion in this market will involve knowledge and technological acquisition by mergers with smaller technological and innovation firms.

Global ePRO E-Patient Diaries Market: Key Trends and Drivers

ePRO E-Patient Diaries are especially important in planning therapy for diseases with a vague therapy-to-response thread, where clinical data often does not point in one direction, and in cases where what works for one individual might not work for the other. Prime examples of this are inflammatory conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Still’s disease, etc. Hence, individualizing therapy becomes important, leading to growth in the market.

Earlier, patient data and response recording was done on paper. But disadvantages of this technique are many, most prominent being the bad recall that patients have for entries made in haste, and individual handwritings make it difficult for the treating physician to follow-up on collected data. E-patient diaries deliver ePRO’s on the spot, and in coherent language that is easier to send to a physician connected to the patient via an online sharing application.

With 5 billion people globally owning a smart phone device or equivalent, the global E-patient diaries market is due to grow as more and more people integrate therapy with technology. Moreover, 57% of the world’s population is estimated to be suffering from some chronic disease by the end of 2020. As e-patient diaries have a good role to play in therapeutic feedback for such diseases, this market will grow steadily into the future.

Global ePRO E-Patient Diaries Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are currently market leaders for ePRO E-Patient Diaries Market owing to robust base of technological devices in this region and a tendency to accept technological innovations in various aspects of life. Currently, 1 in 5 Americans owns a smart phone device or equivalent, hence acceptance of this therapy monitoring technology is sound, and will help regional market grow over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is expected to show the fastest growth in the future in this market given that the population is getting more aware of healthcare issues and holistic health, and the rapid outreach of technology even to the remote areas is contributing to growth further.

Market Solution:

By Type of Solution:

eCOA

E-Patient Diaries

By Modality Type:

Computer

Mobile Devices (Smartphones & Tablets)

By End-user:

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

