Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market Analysis On Future Development 2028

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market: Overview

Autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis is a new type of treatment method for repairing articular cartilage damage. It is a single step procedure that makes use of microfracturing method. This step is then followed by applying a layer of bilayer collagen I/II membrane. This membrane is applied with the help of partially autologous fibrin glue.

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market: Notable Developments

The competitive landscape of the global autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market is fragmented one. Presence of large number of key players is the key reason for such fragmentation of the global market. In coming years of the forecast period, the competition in the global market is only expected to intensify. Leading players in the market are putting in heavy investments for the activities of the research and development.

Some of the leading companies in the global autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market include names such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Geistlich Pharma AG, Matricel GmbH, Melsungen AG, B Barun AG, JRL Orthopedic Ltd., ArthroKinetics, and Biotissue AG among others.

Some of the key developments in the global market are given below:

In October 2015, Matricel GmbH, announced that the company has joined hands with Veircel Corporation for the development new and advanced cell therapeutics for the treatment of different conditions and diseases.

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market: Drivers and Restraints

There is a plethora of factors that are helping to push the development of the global autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market. One of the biggest driving factor for the development of the autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market is the growing number of bone and joint disorders such as arthritis and osteoporosis across the globe. In addition to this, increasing number of surgeries are also projected drive the development of the autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market.

There are however, some factors that may slowdown the growth of the global autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market. One of the biggest restraining factor for the development of the global autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market is the high cost of the cartilage replacement. In addition to this, lack of more efficient systems is also expected to act as a key restraining factor for the growth of the global market. However, initiatives undertaken by governments are expected lend a helping hand to the development of the global market for autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis.

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market: Geographical Outlook

The global autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market has five major regional segments that divide it in terms of geography. These regions are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Currently, the autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market is globally dominated by the regional segment of North America. The region is expected to continue to be a leading contributor for the given period of forecast of 2018 to 2028. There are multiple factors that are responsible for the development of the global autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market. Some of the important driving factors for market growth are growing geriatric population and increasing sports-related injuries in the region.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest developing region of the global autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market. One of the key reasons behind the growth of the regional segments is the fast development of the healthcare sector in emerging economies such as India, Vietnam, and China. People in the region are increasingly preferring minimally invasive surgeries and is thus also an important factor for the development of the autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market in the region.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

By Material Type

Collagen

Polyethylene Glycol

Polylactic-Co-Glycolic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid

By Application

Knee Cartilage

Elbow Cartilage

Hip Cartilage

