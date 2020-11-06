COVID-19 to Have Significant Effect on Worldwide Adoption of Plastic Silo Bags in 2020

In a new report titled “Plastic Silo Bags Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026,” Future Market Insights offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the North America Plastic Silo Bags market over a 10-year forecast period 2016 – 2026. The report covers the important factors driving the growth of the North America Plastic Silo Bags market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the North America Plastic Silo Bags market and other insights across various key segments. The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the North America Plastic Silo Bags market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip clients with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors that directly and indirectly affect the growth of the North America Plastic Silo Bags market are also incorporated in the report.

This report provides historical data of 2015 along with a comprehensive forecast from 2016 to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units). The report also highlights macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on consumption patterns in the North America Plastic Silo Bags market. It includes drivers and restraints of the North America Plastic Silo Bags market and their impact on each country in the North America region during the forecast period. The report also comprises a detailed study of current issues with end users and opportunities for Plastic Silo Bags manufacturers. It also includes detailed pricing analysis by material type and value chain analysis.

Market Segmentation

By Length Type By Material Type By Application By Country 60 Meters



75 Meters



90 Meters Polyethylene (PE) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)



Polypropylene (PP) Grains Dry Grains

Wet/Humid Grains

Rolled Grains



Forages



Fertilisers



Dried Fruits



Others United States of America



Canada

In order to provide readers with a comprehensive view of the North America Plastic Silo Bags market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis of company players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard towards the end of the report provides detailed comparison of Plastic Silo Bags manufacturers on parameters such as operating margins, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis of key market segments by length type, material type, application and country.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

3. Research Methodology

4. North America Plastic Silo Bags Market Overview

4.1. Plastic Silo Bags Market Definition

4.2. North America Plastic Silo Bags Market Taxonomy

4.3. North America Plastic Silo Bags Market Supply Chain

5. North America Plastic Silo Bags Market Dynamics

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Opportunity

5.5. Trends

6. North America Plastic Silo Bags Market Analysis and Forecast, By Length Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Length Type

6.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Length Type

6.2. North America Plastic Silo Bags Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Forecast By Length Type

6.2.1. 60 Meters

6.2.2. 75 Meters

6.2.3. 90 Meters

6.3. North America Plastic Silo Bags Market Attractiveness Analysis By Length Type

6.4. Prominent Trends

Research Methodology

Market numbers have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of Plastic Silo Bags by material type and the revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of the North America region and the country markets. The North America Plastic Silo Bags market has been analysed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous Plastic Silo Bags manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of Plastic Silo Bags in North America. Company level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. A number of primary and secondary sources have been consulted during the course of our research on the North America Plastic Silo Bags market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications. In our compilation of the report on the North America Plastic Silo Bags market, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the reader with crystal clear insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the North America Plastic Silo Bags market.