Components of HVDC Transmission System Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

This FMI report offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market for the period between 2018 and 2028. This Components of HVDC Transmission System market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the period 2019 to 2028. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2028.

This Components of HVDC Transmission System study studies different viewpoints of the market, including macro-economic factors, forecast factors and different market dynamics impacting the growth of the market. The report also offers information on value chain analysis, pricing analysis, industry growth analysis, segmental and regional growth comparison as well as competition analysis. The competition analysis provides a dashboard view of market players, market share analysis, in-depth company profiles, etc. As per the analysis and perspectives of industry experts, the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period in value terms. Increasing demand for power in emerging economies is expected to positively impact the uptake of Components of HVDC Transmission System in the global market.

FMI’s report on the Components of HVDC Transmission System market carefully analyses the market at global and regional levels through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as system components, technology, deployment, power rating and regions.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission systems are used for the transmission of power over long distances. These systems use direct current for power transmission. These systems have the ability to interconnect networks that have varying frequencies and features. These systems are known to be more proficient than AC lines.

HVDC transmission uses two technologies, namely Line Commutated Converter (LCC) and Voltage Source Converter (VSC). The LCC is a very economical technology based on Thyristor power semiconductors. These semiconductors enable the bulk transfer of power with very low losses. This technology also provides inherent DC fault protection. The voltage source converter is a new technology in the Components of HVDC Transmission System market. It is based on power transistors. This technology is widely used in integrating renewables, in submarine/land cable interconnection, and urban & offshore applications. The VSC technology is included in several schemes, such as point-to-point, back-to-back, and others.

This Components of HVDC Transmission System market report is structured to allow the readers to develop an organized understanding of the Components of HVDC Transmission System market. The global Components of HVDC Transmission System market report begins with the executive summary, followed by market definitions and taxonomy. The subsequent section discusses market viewpoints (macroeconomic factors, value chain, market dynamics, forecast factors etc.), regional analysis and competitive analysis. Each section of the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market report covers a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Components of HVDC Transmission System market on the basis of key opinions, facts collected from industry participants and experts, historical trends and developments in the market.

Components of HVDC Transmission System Market: Segmentation

The global Components of HVDC Transmission System market has been segmented on the basis of system component, technology, deployment, power rating and regions.

On the basis of system component, the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market has been segmented into:

Solution AC & DC Harmonic Filters

Converters

DC Lines

Circuit Breakers

Others



Services



On the basis of technology, the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market has been segmented into:

LCC (Line Commutated Converters)



VSC (Voltage Source Converters)



Others



On the basis of deployment, the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market has been segmented into:

Overhead



Underground



Subsea



Combination



On the basis of power rating, the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market has been segmented into:

Below 1000 MW



1000 – 2000 MW



2000 MW & above



On the basis of region, the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market has been segmented into:

North America



Latin America



APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan)



Japan



Eastern Europe



Western Europe



MEA (Middle East & Africa)



The global Components of HVDC Transmission System market report starts with an executive summary followed by the market introduction, defining the product definitions and market taxonomy concerning the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market assessment. In the following section, the report describes the market background, which includes macro-economic factors, value chain analysis and forecast factors impacting the growth of the market. The market background section also discusses market dynamics impacting the Components of HVDC Transmission System market growth at a global level.

The succeeding section of the Components of HVDC Transmission System report provides value projections for the Components of HVDC Transmission System market on the basis of the segments stated above at a global level. The global market values indicated in this section have been grouped by collecting data and insights at a regional level. Information provided on the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market, accompanied by key insights and facts, cover distinctive analysis frameworks, such as market attractiveness analysis, absolute $ opportunity analysis, y-o-y growth trend comparison and market share analysis for each of the types included under each segment.

The subsequent section of the report comprises a brief outlook of the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market on the basis of seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes market attractiveness analysis, growth potential, and regional market position for each of these regions.



Global Components of HVDC Transmission System Market: Competition Landscape

In the last section of the report, a competitive analysis of the Components of HVDC Transmission System market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view characterised on the basis of the manufacturer strategies, key differentiating factors and their presence in the Components of HVDC Transmission System market. Additionally, this section covers tier structure analysis, market share analysis and market structure analysis of the key players in the global Components of HVDC Transmission System market.

Comprehensive profiles of manufacturers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their recent developments and key offerings in the Components of HVDC Transmission System market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered under the Components of HVDC Transmission System report are ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Prysmian SpA, Abengoa S.A., TransGrid Solutions Inc., ATCO Ltd., and LS Industrial Systems Co., Ltd.