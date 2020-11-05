Thermal Body Scanner Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Thermal Body Scanner Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Thermal Body Scanner Market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global Thermal Body Scanner market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Product Fixed/ Mounted

Handheld/ Portable By Technology Cooled

Uncooled By Application Thermography

Surveillance

Firefighting

Personal Vision System

Ruggedized Smartphone

Military

Others By Wavelength Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

Short-wave infrared (SWIR) By Price Range High/Premium

Mid-Range/ Economy By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Thermal Body Scanner market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Thermal Body Scanner market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Thermal Body Scanner market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Thermal Body Scanner market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Thermal Body Scanner market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 05 – Impact of COVID-19 on Thermal Body Scanner Market

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Thermal Body Scanner market is explained in this chapter. It also includes sales projection for the Thermal Body Scanner market during and after the crisis.

Chapter 06 – Global Thermal Body Scanner Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical Thermal Body Scanner market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Thermal Body Scanner Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030. In addition, profit margins at each level of the Thermal Body Scanner market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 08 – Global Thermal Body Scanner Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Thermal Body Scanner market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).This chapter provides details about the global Thermal Body Scanner market on the basis of product type, technology, application, wavelength, price range, and region. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis for all segments. This chapter explains how the Thermal Body Scanner market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 09 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global Thermal Body Scanner market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global Thermal Body Scanner market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the Thermal Body Scanner market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the Thermal Body Scanner market.

Chapter 10 – Global Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the Thermal Body Scanner market is segmented into interdental fixed/ mounted, and handheld/ portable. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product types.

Chapter 11 – Global Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Technology

This chapter provides details about the Thermal Body Scanner market on the basis of technology such cooled and uncooled, along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 12 – Global Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Application

Based on application, the Thermal Body Scanner market is segmented into thermography, surveillance, firefighting, personal vision system, ruggedized smartphone, military, and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on application.

Chapter 13 – Global Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Wavelength

Based on wavelength, the Thermal Body Scanner market is segmented into long-wave infrared (LWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR), short-wave infrared (SWIR). In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on sales channel.

Chapter 14 – Global Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Price Range

This chapter provides details about the Thermal Body Scanner market on the basis of price range such high/ premium, and mass/economy, along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 15 – Global Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Thermal Body Scanner market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 16 – North America Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Thermal Body Scanner market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on product type, age group, price range, sales channel, and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 17 – Latin America Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Thermal Body Scanner market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Thermal Body Scanner market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 18 –Europe Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Thermal Body Scanner market based on its end user in several countries such as Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – South Asia Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Thermal Body Scanner market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the South Asia region.

Chapter 20 – East Asia Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Thermal Body Scanner market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the Thermal Body Scanner in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 21 – Oceania Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Thermal Body Scanner market in the Oceania region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, Australia & New Zealand. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the Oceania region.

Chapter 22 – Middle East and Africa Thermal Body Scanner Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Thermal Body Scanner market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Thermal Body Scanner market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 24 – Competition Deep-Dive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Thermal Body Scanner market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Fluke Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Optotherm, Inc., Seek Thermal, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., 3M (3M Scott), FLIR Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, VUMII Imaging, C-THERMAL, HGH Infrared Systems, Tonbo Imaging, TERABEE, Xenics, Infratec GmbH, AMETEK Land, and among others.

Chapter 25 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Thermal Body Scanner report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Thermal Body Scanner market.