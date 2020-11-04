Future Market Insights Provides Industrial Robot Integration Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

Industrial Robot Integration Market Analysis 2019 – 2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the Industrial Robot Integration market includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the Industrial Robot Integration Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Industrial Robot Integration Market Taxonomy

The global Industrial Robot Integration market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Product Type

SCARA Robots

Delta Robots

Cartesian Robots/ Gantry Robots

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots (limited segments)

Dual-arm Robots

By End Use

Automotive Industry

Electrical/Electronics Industry

Rubber & Plastics Industry

Metal & Machinery

Food & Beverages

Plastic & Auxiliary Chemical Products

Auxiliary Industries

Bulk Commodities & Materials

By Application

Assembly/Disassembly

Clean Room

Dispensing

Handling Operations

Processing/Cutting

Welding

Painting & Coating

General Applications

By Region

North America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Rest of the World

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Industrial Robot Integration market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the Industrial Robot Integration market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Industrial Robot Integration market, which will help them understand the basic information about the Industrial Robot Integration market. Along with this, comprehensive information about Industrial Robot Integration and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Industrial Robot Integration market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Industrial Robot Integration market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Industrial Robot Integration Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Industrial Robot Integration market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Industrial Robot Integration market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the Industrial Robot Integration market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Industrial Robot Integration market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Industrial Robot Integration market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the Industrial Robot Integration market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Industrial Robot Integration Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product Type

Based on the product type, the Industrial Robot Integration market is segmented into SCARA robots, delta robots, Cartesian robots/gantry robots, articulated robots, collaborative robots, and dual-arm robots. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Industrial Robot Integration market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Industrial Robot Integration Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End Use

On the basis of end use, the Industrial Robot Integration market is segmented into automotive industry, electrical/electronics industry, rubber & plastics industry, metal & machinery, food & beverages, plastic & auxiliary chemical products, auxiliary industries, and bulk commodities & materials. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Industrial Robot Integration market and market attractiveness analysis based on the end use.

Chapter 09 – Global Industrial Robot Integration Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Robot Integration market based on the application and has been classified into assembly/disassembly, clean room, dispensing, handling operations, processing/cutting, welding, painting & coating, and general applications. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the application.

Chapter 10 – Global Industrial Robot Integration Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the Industrial Robot Integration market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Rest of the World.

Chapter 11 – North America Industrial Robot Integration Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Industrial Robot Integration market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the applications and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Europe Industrial Robot Integration Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the Industrial Robot Integration market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – East Asia Industrial Robot Integration Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Industrial Robot Integration market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Industrial Robot Integration market in East Asia.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Industrial Robot Integration Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the Industrial Robot Integration market will grow in major countries in the South Asia region such as India, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Rest of South Asia during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 – Rest of the World Industrial Robot Integration Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Industrial Robot Integration market in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Africa, and the Rest of World. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 16 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Industrial Robot Integration market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Product Evolution Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global Economic Outlook

5.1.2. Global Automotive Sector Outlook

5.1.3. Global Chemical Industry Overview

5.1.4. World Rubber Production and Consumption Scenario

5.1.5. Global Food and Beverages Industry Overview

5.1.6. Adjusted Net National Per Capita Income

5.1.7. Global GDP Per Capita

5.1.8. Global Industry Value Added Overview

5.1.9. Global Industrial Robotics Industry Outlook

5.2. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

5.3. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

5.4. Market Dynamics

5.4.1. Drivers

5.4.2. Restraints

5.4.3. Opportunity Analysis

Chapter 17 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Industrial Robot Integration market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, ABB Ltd., Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Teradyne Inc. (Universal Robots), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Hirata, Corporation, and Denso Wave Incorporated, among others.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Industrial Robot Integration market report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Industrial Robot Integration market.