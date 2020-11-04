Future Market Insights Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Nerve Block Catheter Insertion Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

This report by Future Market Insights (FMI) examines the “Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market” for the period 2017–2027. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market.

Report Description

Future Market Insights offers 10-year forecast on the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market between 2017 and 2027. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in major countries that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market over the forecast period.

The global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market report provides analysis and insights on Nerve Block Catheter Insertion, which is executed by percutaneous insertion of catheter, adjacent to peripheral nerve to administer target specific analgesia for various surgeries.

To understand and assess various opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into five sections, namely market analysis by product type, insertion technique, indication, end user and region. The report analyzes the Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with an overview of the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion. In the same section, FMI covers the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market performance in terms of value. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from supply and demand perspectives. The report also cover the opportunities in the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market.

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market segment and presents the forecast in terms of value for all years till 2027. The market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type By Insertion Technique By Indication By End User By Region Stimulating Catheter Open Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter

Closed Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter



Non-Stimulating Catheter Open Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter

Closed Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter



Over-The-Needle Catheter Nerve Stimulation Based Insertion



Ultrasound Based Insertion Trauma Cases



Upper Extremity Surgeries



Lower extremity Surgeries



Pain Management



Other Indications Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers North America



Latin America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan



Japan



Middle East & Africa

To reach market size, the report considers market value of the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion across the above-mentioned regions. The market estimation presented in the report evaluates the total revenue generated in the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market over the forecast period. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of the forecast on how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. For this, FMI conducted interviews with several subject matter experts in the Nerve Block Catheter Insertion domain across the globe. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the market. In this report, quantification of data has been conducted along with provision of quality insights collected directly from the market through discussion with product manager, distributors and subject-matter experts. We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth of the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market, based on regional growth analysis, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in it.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Average Selling Price Analysis

3.4. Key Regulations

4. North America Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Key Regulations

4.3. Regional Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Trends

4.4. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Country, 2012-2016

4.4.1. U.S.

4.4.2. Canada

4.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Country, 2017-2027

4.5.1. U.S.

4.5.2. Canada

4.6. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) & Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2012-2016

4.6.1. Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.6.1.1. Open Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.6.1.2. Closed Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.6.2. Non-Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.6.2.1. Open Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.6.2.2. Closed Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.6.3. Over-The-Needle Catheter System

4.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) & Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2017-2027

4.7.1. Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.7.1.1. Open Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.7.1.2. Closed Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.7.2. Non-Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.7.2.1. Open Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.7.2.2. Closed Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter Systems

4.7.3. Over-The-Needle Catheter System

4.8. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Insertion Technique, 2012-2016

4.8.1. Nerve Stimulation Based Insertion

4.8.2. Ultrasound Based Insertion

4.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Insertion Technique, 2017-2027

4.9.1. Nerve Stimulation Based Insertion

4.9.2. Ultrasound Based Insertion

4.10.Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Indication, 2012-2016

4.10.1. Trauma Cases

4.10.2. Upper Extremity Surgeries

4.10.3. Lower extremity Surgeries

4.10.4. Pain Management

4.10.5. Other Indications

4.11.Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Indication, 2017-2027

4.11.1. Trauma Cases

4.11.2. Upper Extremity Surgeries

4.11.3. Lower extremity Surgeries

4.11.4. Pain Management

4.11.5. Other Indications

4.12.Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End User, 2012-2016

4.12.1. Hospitals

4.12.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.13.Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By End User, 2017-2027

4.13.1. Hospitals

4.13.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.14.Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

4.15.Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.15.1. By Country

4.15.2. By Product Type

4.15.3. By Insertion Technique

4.15.4. By Indication

4.15.5. By End User

4.16.Key Representative Market Participants

4.17.Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map)

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market, by region, which is further segmented on the basis of countries and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar (US$) opportunity. Regional trends have been introspected, identified and applied while forecasting the growth rates of the market. Additionally, the absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market. In this report, FMI has also developed a market attractiveness index for all segments, namely, product type, insertion technique, indication, end user and region segments. This index is intended to help in identifying real opportunities in the market. In the final section of the report, the global Nerve Block Catheter Insertion market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global product portfolio; their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible.