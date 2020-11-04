Overband Magnet Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Overband Magnet Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018, and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI “Overband Magnet Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018, and Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Overband Magnet market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Overband Magnet Market Taxonomy

The global Overband Magnet market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Product

Magnetic Drum Separator

Magnetic Roller Separator

Over band/Cross Belt Separator

Magnetic Pulley Separator

Coolant Separator

By Intensity

Low Intensity

High Intensity

High Gradient

By Material Type

Wet Type

Dry Type

By Cleaning Type

Self-Cleaning

Manual Cleaning

By End-Use Industry

Recycling

Processing Industries

Metal & Mineral Mining

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the Overband Magnet market, which includes a summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of prominent segments in the Overband Magnet market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the Overband Magnet market in this chapter, which will help readers understand the basic information about the Overband Magnet market. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Overband Magnet market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments and product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Global Overband Magnet Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018, and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Overband Magnet market during 2014-2029. This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Overband Magnet market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 05 – Global Overband Magnet Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average price of Overband Magnets on the basis of intensity type in different regions across the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analysed in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Overband Magnet Market Demand (Volume in Units) Analysis 2014-2018, and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Overband Magnet market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Overband Magnet market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the Overband Magnet market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the Overband Magnet market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, readers will understand key trends followed by prominent manufacturers in the Overband Magnet market. Furthermore, the section also includes an overview for key forecast factors considered in the market and the global value chain overview.

Chapter 09 – Global Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014 – 2018, & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Product Type

Based on the product type, the global Overband Magnet market is segmented into five types of Overband Magnets as magnetic drum separators, magnetic roller separators, over band/cross belt separators, magnetic pulley separators, and coolant separators. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Overband Magnet market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 09 – Global Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014 – 2018, & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Intensity Type

Based on the intensity type, the global Overband Magnet market is segmented into three types of Overband Magnets such as low intensity, high intensity, and high gradient. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Overband Magnet market and market attractiveness analysis based on the intensity type.

Chapter 09 – Global Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014 – 2018, & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Material Type

Based on the material type, the global Overband Magnet market is segmented into two types of Overband Magnets such as wet type and dry type. In this chapter, readers can find information on key trends and developments in the Overband Magnet market and market attractiveness analysis based on the material type.

Chapter 09 – Global Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014 – 2018, & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Cleaning Type

Based on the cleaning type, the global Overband Magnet market is segmented into two types of Overband Magnets such as self-cleaning and manual cleaning separators. In this chapter, readers can find information on key trends and developments in the Overband Magnet market and market attractiveness analysis based on the cleaning type.

Chapter 10 – Global Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014 – 2018, & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by End-Use Industry

This chapter provides details about the Overband Magnet market on the basis of end-use industry, and has been classified into recycling, processing industries, and metal & mineral mining. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on end-use industry.

Chapter 11 – Global Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014 – 2018, & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the Overband Magnet market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014 – 2018, & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Overband Magnet market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Overband Magnet market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Overband Magnet market in the prominent LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014-2018, & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the Overband Magnet market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014-2018, & Forecast 2019-2029

India and ASEAN countries are prominent in the South Asia region and prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia Overband Magnet market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Overband Magnet market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 –East Asia Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014-2018, & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Overband Magnet market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Overband Magnet market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014-2018, & Forecast 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania Overband Magnet market.

Chapter 18 – Middle East & Africa Overband Magnet Market Analysis 2014-2018, & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the Overband Magnet market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Overband Magnet market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Key Success Factors

3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global Economic Outlook

3.1.2. Global GDP Growth Outlook

3.1.3. Global Population Outlook

3.1.4. Global Industry Scenario

3.1.5. World Mining Production

3.1.6. World Mineral Production

3.1.7. Global Bauxite Reserves Overview

3.1.8. Global Bauxite Production Overview

3.1.9. Cement Industry Overview

3.1.10. Recycled Municipal Waste

3.1.11. Construction Industry Snapshot

3.1.12. Steel Production by Country

3.1.13. Major Steel Exporters-Importers Data

3.1.14. World Cereal Production Outlook

3.1.15. Chemical Industry Outlook

3.1.16. Food and Beverages Industry Outlook

3.1.17. Trade Indicators for Machinery for Sorting, Screening, Separating and others

3.2. Comparative Analysis for Global Magnetic Separator Market Dashboard

3.3. Value Chain

3.4. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.4. Trend

4. Global Magnetic Separator Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

4.1. Market Volume (Units) Analysis

4.2. Pricing Analysis, 2018

4.3. Market Value Analysis

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Overband Magnet market with detailed information of each company such as the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Metso Corporation, Outotec Oyj, Eriez Manufacturing Co, Noritake Co., Limited, SLon Overband Magnet Ltd., KANETEC CO., LTD., LONGi Magnet Co., Ltd, Shandong Huate Magnet Technology Co., Ltd, Nippon Magnetics, Inc., Douglas Manufacturing Co., Inc., A AND A MAGNETICS, INC, among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Overband Magnet report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions and important qualitative and quantitative information about the Overband Magnet market.