Workstation Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the workstation market for the period between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value and volume, the workstation market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% during forecast period. This workstation market study demonstrates the global market dynamics and trends across various regions, such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa as well as influence the current nature and future status of the workstation market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the workstation market and offers insights on various factors. This workstation market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and discusses the imperatives for succeeding in the business. Some of the stakeholders in the workstation market include OES, workstation manufactures, technology providers, system integrators and OS providers. The workstation report segregates the market based on product, operating system and application across different regions worldwide.

Increasing demand for networking & graphics is one the important drivers for the workstation market. Powerful graphics & networking software run slowly and inadequately on desktop PCs as graphics product services demand multi-core processors in the form of traditional x86 CPUs and massively parallel processor graphics processing units (GPUs). Workstations ensure the compatibility between the drivers and applications. Moreover, rising demand for networking & graphics services and products across the world is, in turn, promoting the growth of the workstation market. The younger population is inclining towards high-end video graphic games, which is fuelling the growth of the graphics industry as workstations are the most preferred hardware to run these high-end video graphic games and this, in turn, is boosting the growth of the workstation market.

Mobile workstations are currently available to customers with processors ranging from Core i3 to Xeon. Computing capacity previously available only in tower workstations is now also available in mobile workstations. Hence, the mobile workstation segment is growing rapidly in the workstation market and is, in turn, fuelling the overall workstation market growth in terms of shipment.

The workstation market report starts with an overview of the global workstation market in terms of value and volume. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, pricing analysis, drivers and restraints that are influencing the workstation market. An impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints has been included in the workstation market report to facilitate clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

The global workstation market is categorized on the basis of product, operating system, technology, end-use industry and region. On the basis of product, the global workstation market is segmented into tower workstations, mobile workstations, rack workstations, blade workstations and all-in-one workstations. In terms of revenue contribution, the tower workstation segment accounted for the largest market as compared to other workstations in 2016.

Another segment of the workstation market discusses segmentation by operating system. This section provides detailed analysis of each operating system type. On the basis of operating systems, the workstation market is segmented into Windows, Linux and Unix.

The next section of the report provides a detailed analysis of workstations across various countries in different regions. It provides the market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the workstation market to include the latest product offerings as well as innovations in the market. This workstation market study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the workstation market as well as analyzes the degree to which the drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this workstation report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (EU5, Nordic, Benelux and Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and the Rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (China, India, ASEAN, Oceania and Rest of APEJ), Japan and MEA (GCC, South Africa, Israel, Turkey and Rest of MEA).

This workstation report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects for the workstation market across various regions globally for the period 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for 2016. The forecast presented in the workstation report assesses the total revenue by value and volume across the market. To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current workstation market, which forms the basis of how the workstation market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the workstation market, we have triangulated the outcome of the analysis of different types and application based on technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the workstation market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

In the final section of the workstation market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the workstation portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the workstation market value chain as well as the potential players for the same. The audience can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of workstation providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the workstation market space. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are HP Inc., Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, FUJITSU and NEC Corporation.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Global Workstation Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

4.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2014-2018

4.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2019-2029

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Key Segments Covered in the Workstation Market

Product Tower workstation

Mobile workstation

Rack workstation

Blade workstation

All-in-one workstation



Operating Systems Windows

Linux

Unix



Application Digital content creation

Economic/Finance

Engineering

Scientific

Software Engineering

Other Commercial application





