Acetone Cyanohydrin Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Key Players: Arkema, Asahi Kasei, BASF, Dow, Evonik

Worldwide Acetone Cyanohydrin market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Acetone Cyanohydrin industry with a focus on the global market trend. The global Acetone Cyanohydrin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Acetone cyanohydrin is produced by conducting a reaction between acetone and hydrogen cyanide in presence of water solutions including KOH and NaOH. The intermediate product, however, possesses instability in alkaline solution and, therefore, is treated with sulphuric acid until its pH reaches to a level of 1-2. Acetone cyanohydrin is widely used as an intermediate product for production of methylacrylates, methacrylamide, methacrylic acid and methacrylonitrile among others.

Major Acetone Cyanohydrin Market Players:

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

BASF

Dow

Evonik

Formosa Plastics

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Sinopec

Sumitomo Chemical

The report aims to present the analysis of Global Acetone Cyanohydrin market with Segments. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Acetone Cyanohydrin market.

The Acetone Cyanohydrin market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors rising affordability related to plastics products. Moreover, surging demand from methylmethacrylate provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Acetone Cyanohydrin market. However, environmental and health regulations pertaining to acetone cyanohydrin is projected to hamper the overall growth of the acetone cyanohydrin market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Acetone Cyanohydrin market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Acetone Cyanohydrin market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

