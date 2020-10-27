Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market Industry Current Trends, Opportunities and Challenges by 2028

Global Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market: Overview

The primary cause of malignant mesothelioma therapeutics is the prolonged exposure asbestos in the form of long thin fibers and hydrated silicates. In the recent years, there has been a considerable development in the utilization of asbestos in sectors such as transport vehicles, machines, and building materials among others. People working in the sectors that asbestos for variety of applications are at risk of exposing themselves to malignant mesothelioma and other asbestos-related disorders. However, it is not necessary that exposure to asbestos will lead to the development of malignant mesothelioma. This is due to the fact the development of this disease depends upon the duration and extent of the exposure. The growing high-risk elements are considerably contributing to the increasing need for malignant mesothelioma therapeutics. This trend is expected to continue over the course of the forecast period of 2018 to 2028 and will help in driving the growth of the global market.

Global Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market: Notable Developments

The vendor landscape of the global market is fairly fragmented due to the presence of several key players. Some of the key developments in the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market are given below:

In July 2019, Pfizer Inc. announced that the company has been successful in getting approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration about its new drug called RUXIENCE™. This drug is biosimilar to Rituxan®. This drug will be used to treat the patients suffering from the disorders such as Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and non-Hodgkin’s Lymphone (NHL) among others. The company believes that the drug has a real growth potential in delivering solid value to improve the affordability and accessibility of important treatments for cancer.

In July 2019, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Frequency Therapeutics Inc. Under this agreement, Astellas will develop and commercialize FX-322 outside of regions of the US.

In July 2019, Sanofi announced the results from the third phase of Zynquista™. These trials are for the people suffering from the type 2 diabetes and was conducted at the InSynchrony clinical program. The company announced that the phase 3 will continue without any imminent changes. The company has expressed it desire to collaborate with Lexicon to make sure the smooth transition of the research study.

Global Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the key driving factors for the growth of the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market are listed below:

Increasing prevalence of the disease: This is the most common yet important factor that is driving the growth of the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market. People are more inclined towards the early detection of the disease and seek advanced therapeutics to cut down the overall risk of the disorder.

Growing awareness: Non-governmental organizations (NGOs), state-backed healthcare institutes such as hospitals and clinics are spreading large-scale awareness about malignant mesothelioma therapeutics. They are informing people about the ill effects of the disease and the ways to keep the development in check. Such initiatives are also helping to drive the growth of the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market.

Global Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market: Geographical Outlook

The global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics is segmented into key geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. The market is expected to be dominated by the North America region on account of increasing tolerance towards ALIMTA, and risk factors associated to the development of the disease.

