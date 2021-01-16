Allied Wallet Acquires One of the Largest Hong Kong FinTech Companies

Allied Wallet, that used to be recognized as a global FinTech company for offering various payment solutions in more than 196 countries, had previously announced that they had acquired Epayment. E-payment is regarded as one of the largest financial technology companies in Hong Kong. Allied Wallet has shown record-breaking growth for over a decade in the digital payments and Fintech space. However, in the past year alone, they have expanded their offering in a countless number of countries including that of Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Vietnam, Peru, and many more. Their goal is to connect more buyers and sellers globally and thus, allow the people to transact with whichever payment method they prefer.

Allied Wallet conquering E-payment

Allied Wallet has always been looking for ways to upgrade their own system in terms of safety and security in order to make sure that they are able to come up with the best services in this industry. As a result, Allied Wallet has come across the E-payment which happens to be a successful firm in Hong Kong. The CEO says that the way through which E-payment has hold the market in that place was pretty impressive and that’s when he decided to combine the Allied Wallet’s services and products with that of the E-payment’s.

Allied Wallet and Founder Andy Khawaja made note of Epayment’s success in Hong Kong. The way that Epayment was able to connect with users was very powerful in this region. “I knew that if we could combine the products, features, and functionality of Allied Wallet with Epayment, that we would have a leading product and service in Hong Kong. We are very happy to have acquired Epayment, and we are excited to provide an even more advanced solution in the region. We look forward to making new announcements as this develops,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja, the Founder of Allied Wallet.

Dr Andy Khawaja: Noting the growing popularity of internet in Hong Kong

Dr Andy Khawaja mentions that a large segment of the population in the region uses the internet and thus, they would definitely have come across the e-commerce platform. In such a region, it would become extremely important to have a safe and secure medium of transactions so that people can sell and purchase goods without any hassle. Dr Andy Khawaja says that he would never want to miss such a golden opportunity to expand his business. He went on adding that 86.3% of Hong Kong’s population are internet users. As e-commerce continues to grow in the region, Allied Wallet is positioning itself to be the leading FinTech company in Hong Kong and abroad. He is happy to announce the acquisition of the Allied Wallet, as well as, mentions that Allied Wallet has done amazing through these years. He further assures that he is striving to see more successes to come down in the coming years.