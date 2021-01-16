Energy Communities as the next big thing for Renewable energy

Recent trends in the energy industry bring forth a novel idea of formulating energy communities. The communities’ divisions offer different platforms to address certain issues about the community’s specific topic. Experts say that the energy communities, a rather idyllic name for the groups, is a great initiative geared towards reforming the energy industry. Researchers, academia, and industry professionals consider the initiative beneficial to better service delivery because the forums advocate for technological developments that enhance the exploration, utilization, and improvement of different energy resources. Ideators of the energy communities intended to offer the world an ideal platform for producers, consumers, and individuals to utilize the energy from their country’s power grid. Different energy communities give feedback through their devices for energy protection, such as the everyday gadgets for solar panels.

The interactions between producers and consumers continue to transform how utility companies operate and interrelate with energy communities. The prosumers raised concerns on the way forward for a rapidly transforming energy landscape. The experts developed numerous approaches that consider the changes due to the evolution of the energy industry. One of the energy reforms, reported in January 2018, involved applying the blockchain technology in managing the interaction between the prosumers and their local power grid. The operation helped in drafting procedures for a transparent, sustainable, and efficient system for energy management. Developers found the best areas for implementing blockchain technology in the ever-growing Distributed Energy Grids. The grids’ technique identified that prosumers continue to generate energy faster than consumption, causing them to sell the surplus to the country’s power grid. In this scenario, blockchain illustrated the democratizing effect. Currently, local utility companies control many prosumer operations.

The producer-consumers collaborations revolutionize operations in small-scale energy markets because they manage the micro-consumer market’s trading activities. Recent reports indicate that introducing a decentralized network developed from blockchain technology will provide suppliers and consumers with a system to trade energy in designated areas. The energy communities are another distinct approach implemented to facilitate producer-consumer interactions, improving service delivery in the evolving market demand for energy. There is a growing popularity for the cities, as more industry experts continue to endorse the idea to improve service delivery in the energy industry.

The European Commission published its 60-page report on 2020’s emerging energy trends and renewable technologies. Among the trends identified in the comprehensive report is the energy communities’ idea, dividing the groups into citizen energy forums and renewable energy communities. In summary, the report stated that energy communities offer a system that organizes cumulative energy actions from democratic governance and open participation to benefit the members.