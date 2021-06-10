The marine steering gear is the equipment that is used to provide motion and thrust to ships. The growing demand for marine steering gears for large and medium-sized vessels is boosting the growth of the marine steering gear market. Moreover, increasing the adoption of marine steering gear owing to their hydraulic power units, and control & alarm systems which booming the growth of the marine steering gear market.

Key Players:

1. Brusselle Carral Marine

2. Data Hidrolik

3. KATSA OY

4. Kongsberg Maritime

5. Nufoss Services Pte Ltd.

6. Palmarine

7. Rolls-Royce plc

8. SKF

9. W?rtsil? Corporation

10. Wills Ridley Limited

Stringent regulations and standards for manufacturing steering gears to lower vibration, shock, and noise are projected to drive the marine steering gear market during the forecast period. Factors such as compact size, simplified maintenance, excellent power-to-weight ratio, and integrated rudder carrier are also influencing the global marine steering gear market growth. Moreover, the dynamic and modern design of marine steering gears provides redundancy and reliability which is expected to increase the growth of the marine steering gear market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global marine steering gear market is segmented on the basis of type, power source. On the basis of type the market is segmented as rotary vane type, ram type. On the basis power source the market is segmented as hydraulic, electro-hydraulic.

The report analyzes factors affecting marine steering gear market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the marine steering gear market in these regions.

