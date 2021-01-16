Smart Energy Systems Should Be Gender Sensitive

When manufacturers are coming up with products that the general public uses to be used, they tend to major the specifications and qualities of their products and services to suit the male consumers rather than use features that favor both genders. For instance, during air conditioning in offices, a male’s body temperature is used as the reference point. Personal protective equipment (PPIs) are also designed using male body sizes and traits.

There has been a need to understand whether smart energy products have been contributing unintentionally to gender inequalities. In the scenario that includes the climate crisis, there rises the need to alter the consumption of energy at households completely. There is the need to use less of the power and also be able to clock the energy consumption to the available renewable energy.

With smart meters’ employment, crucial and definitive information and data can be collected first hand on energy consumption at homes. This information can be used to create products that assist in better managing the available energy and being flexible about the moments the power is used and its source. Products that guide in creating flexible systems have been put in place by some of the energy producers. Since at home, there is an extremely gendered scope where conservative roles get to be reinforced, gender must be considered when coming up with the innovations.

A study carried out has pointed out that women initiate most of the activities that are power intensive at our homes. The study indicated that women are responsible for the evening energy demand peak as this is when they are mostly at home doing chores and parenting.

There is a need to stop relying on castigatory valuing, which is programmed to reward only those who can effortlessly alter their habits or be able to make investments in smart home technology. There needs to be a more understanding of how households can attain suppleness.

A survey carried out in low-income households in the United Kingdom indicated that women’s reaction to incentives to shift their electricity use was by collaborating with families and distribute the chores and power use throughout the day. The survey indicated that ignoring unpaid domestic labor and its gendered nature was unsuitable for implementing new tariffs and policies. Not being able to acknowledge gender cannot be assumed as being gender unbiased. The pandemic has been a clear indicator of the fact that when routines are followed daily.