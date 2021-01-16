The Roadmap for Australia’s Renewable Energy

The Australian government recently rolled out a strategy that outlined the nation’s investment in its five top priority low-emissions technologies. The roll-out plan, dubbed the technology roadmap gives vague reasons for its little support to renewable energy infrastructure. The roadmap’s primary focus is on technologies for minimizing carbon emissions such as clean hydrogen, different energy storage, utilization of aluminum and low-carbon steel, carbon trapping and storage, and soil carbon.

Angus Taylor, the minister for federal energy, stated that the roadmap pays less attention to existing energy industry technologies, such as wind power and solar energy. For several weeks, Taylor continued to defend the government’s decision to withhold its support for specific renewable energy sources. One of the reasons Taylor gave is that statistics indicate that nearly 67 percent of Australia’s carbon emissions come from emitters outside the electricity industry. He said that investing in renewable energy makes an insignificant impact on reducing carbon emissions outside the power generation sector. However, Taylor’s statement is misleading because reports give different statistical data on the same.

A graphical representation of official data indicates the various sources contributing to Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2018. The study revealed that 82 percent of the country’s total carbon emissions come from the energy industry, such as electricity production, non-electrical heating processes, and transportation. Other carbon emitters include fugitive emissions from extraction, transport, and utilization of different fossil fuels.

Interestingly, it is possible to substitute these carbon emission sources with renewable energy sources most. For instance, when utilizing geothermal energy, solar-heated water, and other heating applications using solar thermal. Industries can use heat pumps like reverse cycle air conditions that use electricity. Another strategy is to replace gas-powered and coal-fired heating processes with sustainable renewable energy. Last but not least, is adopting the transition from gasoline-powered to electric vehicles in addition to taking walks and riding bicycles.

Technologies that facilitate the commercialization of these renewable energy sources are currently available in the market. However, electricity generation from renewables cannot directly substitute fossil fuels in areas like air travel and sea transportation, steel-making, and other industrial processes. However, all is not lost because the gradual developments continue to enhance clean hydrogen energy production, reducing carbon emissions from various nations’ economies.

In summary, more experts from the energy sector continue to advocate for increased support for the Australian government to invest more funds into infrastructure that fosters the implementation of renewable energy. This strategy plans to assist the country cut down on the levels of carbon emissions recorded yearly.