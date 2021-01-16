A concise analysis of renewable energy sources

At the beginning of this year, renewable energy was catering for close to 30 percent of the worldwide energy production. This line of energy, solar and wind energy are the most dominant renewable energy sources for electricity generation. The renewables are going to expand through the coming years. Renewable energy will supplement the vast pressure placed on the national grid and minimize power outages due to the high electricity demand. Let’s look at what renewable energy entails.

Renewable energy is the energy obtained from natural resources, which will never run out since the natural sources will continue to exist. Some of the natural resources include Sun and the wind, which have been in existence for thousands of years.

People have consistently used natural resources for the satisfaction of their needs by, for example, using wind as the propeller for boats, the Sun to grow plants, and rivers to hydroelectric power mills. The renewables that are usable in the energy industry include geothermal energy, solar energy, hydroelectric power, wind energy, and tidal or ocean power.

First, solar energy is energy generated by trapping solar radiation from the Sun. This process is possible when you use photovoltaic cells and solar thermal collectors. These two mechanisms trap sunlight radiations and convert it into a transformable form into other formats like electricity.

Solar thermal plants work gathers the sunlight radiations and concentrates them at a point to boil fluids to superheated steam, which can then run turbines that transform motion into electricity. Secondly, wind energy is a product of wind turbines moving concerning the wind direction and speed. Wind turbines are typical in areas that experience strong winds like offshores and mountainous regions.

Similarly, the motion of the wind turbines translates to the generation of electricity. Therefore, the quicker the turbine moves, the more energy it generates. These turbines vary in size, depending on the owner’s intention and the purpose that they will be serving.

Hydroelectric power is another commonly known renewable energy whose last year’s performance is the best since the transition to green energy. In hydroelectric power, the motion of turbines which produces electricity proceeds by the activity of flowing water.

Commercial explorers of hydroelectric power usually develop the systems beginning with dams where the enormous pressure of falling water through the penstocks moves the turbines at a quick velocity generating electricity.

Although developing the reservoirs for hydroelectric power generation is feasible, the challenge of doing so on some rivers may leave the habitat in a starved form mostly if the surroundings heavily depend on water.

The latest renewable energy source that is gracing the energy industry is using tidal power to generate electricity. Cataclysmic tides can be valuable when their force drives turbines that generate electricity.

The problem associated with using tides to generate energy is that the environment can be completely altered to suit the process. Additionally, the marine life trapped in the turbines is eventually grilled to pieces reducing their growth. Finally, geothermal energy is a renewable that relies on the steam or water ejecting from the Earth’s interiors. This water or steam can propel turbines generating electricity.