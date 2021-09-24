2021 Ryder Cup golf Live Stream Free On Reddit: TV Channel, How to Watch

Ready for enormous drives, gut-wrenching putts, and the constant holler of “Get in the hole!”? After a year delay, the 2021 Ryder Cup is finally here as the finest golfers from the USA reignite their battle with reigning champs from across the Atlantic. It’s Steve Stricker vs Pádraig Harrington; Team USA vs Europe; and you can watch every second with our guide to getting a Ryder Cup live stream – no matter where in he world you are. Ryder Cup 2021 live stream: how to watch USA vs Europe online from anywhere.

The host team has won the past three tournaments fairly emphatically, but that may well change this year, with Team Europe featuring seven players from the 17.5 – 10.5 victory in 2018. Stalwarts Lee Westwood, Sergio García and Ian Poulter will complement the likes of world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood.

Team USA may be green, but Stricker has four of the best five golfers in the world at his service, in Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and captain’s pick Xander Schauffele. That world No. 21 Scottie Scheffler is his lowest ranked player has to be a frightening prospect, even for a group that’s as sure of itself as Team Europe appears to be.

We’re not sure Stricker will be pairing Bryson DeChambeau – who had a miserable time three years ago – with Brooks Koepka, but a successful tournament for Team USA would raise the tantalising prospect of a ceasefire between these bitter rivals, with world peace surely to follow.

The stakes could barely be higher, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2021 Ryder Cup live stream from anywhere.

Dates: September 24-26

Start times: Fri and Sat at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST, Sun at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 3am AEST

Venue: Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

TV coverage: stream NBC and Golf

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2021: Live stream the USA vs Europe golf clash

Here’s how to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 and enjoy the biggest battle in golf

The US Masters may have the best setting and the Open Championship the history, but the Ryder Cup remains the world’s most exciting golf tournament.

This year’s contest will be even more eagerly anticipated than most, having been postponed last year due to Covid. Three years is a long time for the always fierce rivalry between Team USA and Team Europe to be put on hold, so expect plenty of passion in the picture-perfect setting of Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits course.

For the uninitiated, the Ryder Cup pits USA’s 12 best players against their European counterparts.

It takes place in a matchplay format, with eight foursome matches and eight fourballs spread over the two days, then 12 singles contests on the final day.

There are 28 points to play for in total, meaning either side needs 14 1/2 to win the Ryder Cup. However, if it’s tied at 14 then the current holder retains the trophy — giving Europe the advantage this time out.

That’s because the Europeans triumphed in the 2018 contest, their seventh victory in the last nine contests. But USA are favorites at Whistling Straits, despite having six Ryder Cup debutants in their squad.

As well as having home advantage — and an almost entirely partisan crowd, due to US travel restrictions — USA boast eight of the world’s top 10 players, including the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa.

But the Europeans always raise their game for matchplay, and they have a wealth of experience in their side. Lee Westwood will be making his 11th appearance and Sergio Garcia is the side’s all-time record points scorer. Being able to call upon the world number one, Jon Rahm, won’t hurt either.

As for the course, Whistling Straits sits on the Lake Michigan shoreline and many of the holes are directly next to the water. Wind is an ever-present hazard, so how well the two sides cope with that may be key. There are also more than 1000 bunkers on the course, although many don’t come into play and are more there for the visuals.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream from anywhere in the world

It’s natural that you might want to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream from your home country, but what if you’re not there when the players tee off?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you’re surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you’re in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who’s currently in the U.S. could watch the Ryder Cup live stream on Sky Sports, even though they’re not in the U.K.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream in the US

If you’re in the U.S. and want to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream you have several options.

To watch all the action on network TV, you’ll need both NBC and the Golf Channel. That’s because the first day’s action will air exclusively on the Golf Channel, with NBC taking over on Saturday and Sunday. To get NBC, you need one of the best TV antennas, while you need a cable package for the Golf Channel.

But if you’ve cut the cord you have other options, because the Ryder Cup 2021 will also air on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. The free Peacock service will feature coverage of featured groups, while Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and the ad-free Premium Plus ($9.99/month) will have simulcasts of the Golf Channel/NBC broadcasts.

Alternatively, you could watch the Ryder Cup 2021 on Sling or FuboTV, as both have NBC and the Golf Channel.